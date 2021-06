The New York Yankees appeared ready to take control of the American League East when they put together a season-best six-game winning streak from May 18-23. Things have gone downhill for the club ever since, however, as New York has lost nine of 12 contests to fall to fourth place in the division and is on the verge of being swept by its most hated rival. The Yankees attempt to avoid such a fate when they host the Boston Red Sox for the finale of their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball.