The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is auctioning off Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) seized from a taxpayer for non-payment of internal revenue taxes. In a statement, GSA announces that the public is now able to bid on 11 stashes of cryptocurrencies, which include 8.93 BTC and 150.2 LTC with a combined market value of nearly $377,000. Among the stashes available for bidding, the GSA estimates that one lot consists of 150.22 LTC and 0.00022 Bitcoin Cash.