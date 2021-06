Shiba Inu has seen a price decline of 7% in the last day while volume has seen a boost of around 20%. Shiba Inu, the meme cryptocurrency, has seen a decline along with most of the crypto market. After dipping by around 7% in the last 24 hours, there was an increase in trading volume of around 20%. It is unclear whether this increase is traders selling their coins as the price of Shiba Inu dumps, or if these are long orders as other traders see an opportunity to buy Shiba Inu at a cheaper price.