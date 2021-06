The fiercely patriotic and morally scrupulous Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Hypocrisy) showed yet again Monday that she is a master at appealing to the Democratic Party’s core constituency. She tweeted: “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice.” Yes, that’s right: she equated the United States and Israel, both of which go out of their way to avoid civilian casualties, with jihad terror groups that target civilians and use them as human shields. Where are people supposed to go for justice? Not to Ilhan Omar.