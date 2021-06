Meghan McCain is known for stirring the pot on The View. It seems every week, the co-host, who's been on the ABC talk show since 2017, makes headlines for some controversial comments. And while her mom, Cindy McCain, is always in her corner, she recently admitted there are some moments on The View that are tough for her to watch. During a recent interview on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the McCain matriarch admitted one recent episode did "make me cringe a little bit," as People first reported. Read on to find out what it was.