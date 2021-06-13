AtoZ Picks: Bet on the better offensive team in Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks Game 4
Through three games in the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets series, it has been very ugly. Nets won the first two games in dominant fashion, and despite the Bucks taking game three, they still have not shown up offensively. For the Nets, Kevin Durant has looked unstoppable and they have figured out something on defense. Neither team shot the ball well in game three, but that is bound to change for one team.atozsportsnashville.com