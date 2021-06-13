Sponsored: Green Rides: National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory Favors Internal Combustion Vehicles
The Environmental Protection Agency operates a testing and research facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan called the National Vehicles and Fuel Emissions Laboratory. The NVFEL is an integral part of the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and its engineers have a long, proud history of supporting automotive innovations to control conventional tailpipe pollutants. But as the world gears up for the transition to electric vehicles, the NVFEL continues to focus its efforts on the incremental improvement of internal combustion vehicles, an obsolete strategy that will never adequately control carbon dioxide.www.eastbaytimes.com