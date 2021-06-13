Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ann Arbor, MI

Sponsored: Green Rides: National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory Favors Internal Combustion Vehicles

By Peter Douglas
East Bay Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Environmental Protection Agency operates a testing and research facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan called the National Vehicles and Fuel Emissions Laboratory. The NVFEL is an integral part of the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, and its engineers have a long, proud history of supporting automotive innovations to control conventional tailpipe pollutants. But as the world gears up for the transition to electric vehicles, the NVFEL continues to focus its efforts on the incremental improvement of internal combustion vehicles, an obsolete strategy that will never adequately control carbon dioxide.

www.eastbaytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Fuel Economy#Nvfel#Evs#Fueleconomy Gov#Automotive Trends Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
EPA
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Businessmonitordaily.com

Hexagon Purus and VVG Partner to Supply Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicles

Hexagon Purus entered a partnership with Velocity Vehicle Group, a group of commercial vehicle dealers in the U.S., to deliver battery packs and powertrain integration for medium-duty battery electric trucks in California based on Freightliner’s Class 6 M2 platform. Hexagon Purus will deliver solutions that will convert up to 100...
Gas Priceredmond-reporter.com

EcoCel Reviews: Does It Reduce a Vehicle’s Fuel Consumption?

It is now possible for car owners who like driving fast with engines of all horsepowers to reduce the fuel consumption of their vehicles by 55%. This means you can save not only money but also the planet. According to the EcoCel official website, you can still hold on to the lifestyle you have been used to and, at the same time, be eco-friendly. Moreover, your pocket won’t suffer anymore, in case you might have been trying to save money while driving the kids to school, commuting in your car, or going to spend a weekend at the Grand Canyon. According to the EcoCel official website, you’ll never be obligated to change your driving style with the use of an EcoCel.
EconomySaratogian

National Grid first major U.S. utility to make EV100 vehicle commitment

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — National Grid has joined EV100, a global initiative organized by the Climate Group, where companies commit to switching their fleets to electric and/or installing charging for staff and customers by 2030. All 106 EV100 members are increasing demand, influencing policy, and driving mass roll-out to help...
California Stateequipmentworld.com

California Math Shows Internal Combustion Beating Electric on Emissions

Not all electric trucks will fall behind their internal combustion counterparts because of long charge times. Some will deliver impressive gains so long as they don’t stray beyond their range and require a trip to the charger during the work day. However, where they are losing, according to the California Air Resources Board, is in the more critical race to lower emissions.
Politicsoc-breeze.com

Joint program to finance low-emission heavy-duty vehicles extended for two years

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the landmark program between the California Pollution Control Financing Authority (CPCFA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has now been extended two additional years. The financing partnership extension for the Heavy-Duty Vehicle Air Quality Loan Program was approved by the CPCFA Board, chaired by Treasurer Ma, and will run through June 30, 2023.
CarsBenzinga

Are 'Near-Zero-Emissions' Diesel Trucks Delaying Electric Vehicle Adoption?

While striving to reduce emissions, the freight industry often faces this question: Is it better to upgrade current technology or invest in research and development of new technology?. Consider the heavy-duty truck market. The newest generation of diesel trucks provides measurable efficiency improvements and reductions in emissions, but experts who...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

National Grid commits to 2030 transition to electric vehicles

PROVIDENCE – National Grid will transition most of its fleet to electric vehicles by 2030, the company announced on Thursday. The commitment comes as part of its participation in EV100, a global initiative organized by The Climate Group that asks major companies to switch to electric vehicles and install charging stations to help increase demand and drive rollout of electric vehicles.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Pandemic Disrupted Vehicle Emissions Testing, EPA Watchdog Finds

The risk of excess vehicle emissions increased when the EPA temporarily closed its transportation air quality testing facility during the pandemic, the agency’s watchdog said Monday. An evaluation from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Inspector General revealed that the Office of Transportation and Air Quality faced setbacks when it shuttered its...
Superior, WIDaily Telegram

Superior explores alternative fuel vehicles

Mayor Jim Paine wasn’t paying lip service to converting the city’s fleet of vehicles to environmentally friendly models during his State of the City address May 27. Work has begun to explore the city’s options for replacing gas-powered vehicles with electric-powered options. The plan is to start small by addressing just the small fleet of passenger vehicles assigned to various departments for use around the city. That portion of the fleet consists of 15 vehicles.
CarsCNET

BMW i Hydrogen Next fuel cell vehicle begins testing on public roads

Compared to regular ol' battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are pretty rare. There are really only three major automakers that offer production fuel cell vehicles to the public right now -- Honda, Hyundai and Toyota -- but that could be changing soon, according to an announcement Wednesday from BMW.
Buying CarsSFGate

Buy, Sell or Trade Used Vehicles for Great Prices at Green Auto Plus

Green Auto Plus increases inventory with sales and trades in the Brockton area. Green Auto Plus caters to Brockton-area drivers who wish to buy, trade or sell a high-quality used vehicle. An impressive used car inventory provides plenty of automotive options at great prices for a variety of car shoppers in the area. Individuals who wish to sell or trade their vehicle will receive great prices for their current vehicle at the Massachusetts used car dealership.
EconomyTimes Union

SAE International's COMVEC™ to Host Commercial Vehicle Industry In-Person and Online

Event Will Focus on Energy, Sustainability and the Future of Commercial Vehicle Transportation. SAE International announced today that COMVEC™ 2021 will take place both in-person in Rosemont, Ill., and virtually on September 14-16, 2021. The in-person portion of the event will afford attendees the opportunity to convene and discuss critical topics facing the commercial vehicle industry, including energy, sustainability, and the future of commercial vehicle transportation.
Energy Industrysgtreport.com

90 WIND TURBINES BLOWN TO BITS: The Myth Of Renewable Wind Power & Preview Of Important Energy Update

More evidence of the absurdity called “Green Renewable Energy” occurred last month as 90 Mitsibushi wind turbines were demolished in New Mexico. Thus, the BIG JOKE is that Renewable Energy is really Non-Renewable as a large percentage of old wind and solar power units end up in landfills. With tons of explosives, these 90 wind turbines were demolished and mostly sent to the landfill.
Energy IndustryEthanol Producer Magazine

EPA: 1.71 billion RINs generated in May

The U.S. EPA has released data showing nearly 1.71 billion renewable identification numbers (RINs) were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in May, up from 1.26 billion generated during the same month of last year. More than 43.82 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in May, including 34.82 million...
EnvironmentSan Mateo Daily Journal

Reducing carbon emissions

Climate change has been at the forefront of political debates in the modern era. Today, many Americans feel obligated to reduce their individual carbon footprint. Although avoiding plastic straws is helpful, American corporations are truly the catalysts of global warming. The 20 largest fossil fuel corporations have contributed to one-third...
Energy Industrypagosadailypost.com

OPINION: Electric Utilities and Regulators Do the ‘What-If’ Dance

TV meteorologist Mike Nelson on June 9 warned that Denver would be 10 degrees warmer than average. It was. That same day, Eric Blank, chairman of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, wondered about regional heat waves in 2030, temperatures spiking 8 degrees above average for a full week. How well, he asked, could the electrical infrastructure of Colorado’s largest energy utility hold up?
Businesscircularonline.co.uk

EPA announces €625,000 funding opportunity for innovative Irish businesses in the circular economy

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has launched its €625,000 funding opportunity for Irish enterprises to innovate, demonstrate and implement circular economy approaches in their business models. Speaking about the Green Enterprise: Innovation for a Circular Economy funding call, Laura Burke, Director General of the EPA said: “A ‘circular’ economy reduces...
Economyatlantanews.net

Robust Demand for Metallic Shields in North America Aids Automotive Heat Shielding Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

In its latest report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) states that the world temperature will rise by 3* Celsius by 2100 unless urgent action is taken. The automotive sector accounts for a huge chunk of emissions and national governments have forced carmakers to improve their fuel efficiency figures. Until the year 2017, several original equipment makers (OEMs) had already reduced their carbon emissions and others plan to do so in the near future. This has a compounding effect on ancillary parts such as automotive heat shields.