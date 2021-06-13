Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Titans: 91 Days Until Kickoff

By Adam Holt
atozsportsnashville.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are single-digit days until the Titans play regular-season football. It is a season where there is so much to look forward to for the team and their fans. Let’s take a quick look back, shall we?. There are exactly 91 days until the 2021-2022 season kicks off for Tennessee,...

atozsportsnashville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Derrick Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Oilers#American Football#The Georgia Tech Star#Titans#Opportunity Zones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Kansas Statebringonthecats.com

86 DAYS TO 2021 KICKOFF: Hillard Cozine

NOTE: Kansas State has elected to advance players’ classification even though the 2020 season did not affect eligibility. Those who wish to take advantage of this extra year will be listed as a (“super”) senior again after their original eligibility would have been exhausted. #86 Hillard Cozine. True Junior |...
NFLWTVCFOX

Veteran NFL wide receiver and Tennessee native Golden Tate eyes Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee native and NFL veteran standout Golden Tate has listed the Tennessee Titans among teams he would like to play for this season. The free agent is coming off two seasons with the New York Giants after spending the bulk of his 11 year career with the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions.
NFLthespun.com

Texans QB Coach Has 2-Word Response To Question About Deshaun Watson

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only elite quarterback that was a no-show at mandatory OTAs this week. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson is still a no-show as he continues to insist on a trade. But on Tuesday, Texans QBs coach Tim Kelly was asked to address his absence. Refusing to take...
NFLtdalabamamag.com

Tennessee Titans unveil new number for Julio Jones

Julio Jones will have a new number in his 11th NFL season. He made No. 11 popular during his first 10 years with the Atlanta Falcons. Jones was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, two-time NFL receiving yards leader, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. He turned in seven 1,000-yard seasons, including five 1,400-yard campaigns. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder guided the Falcons to the Super Bowl in the 2016 season; however, it lost to the New England Patriots. Despite his success, the Falcons agreed to trade Jones to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Atlanta will receive a second-round pick (2022) and a fourth-round pick (2023) in return for Jones.
NFLsobrosnetwork.com

Tennessee Titans Throwback Thursday: Justin Hunter

A football, basketball, and track and field star in high school, Justin Hunter arrived in Knoxville as one of the best wide receiver prospects in the country. It didn’t take him long to show fans of the Tennessee Volunteers why. He earned All-Freshman honors in the SEC as a true freshman in 2010, the same year during which he also competed for Tennessee’s track and field team. A torn ACL impacted his sophomore season, but he came back in 2012 to post 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns. At his peak, he looked every bit the superstar. But, once he came back, there was a bit of a hitch in his giddyup. He just looked a little more apprehensive. Nonetheless, at 6’4″ and 200 pounds, Hunter possessed elite size at the position. The potential was still enough for him to be considered among the best receivers in the 2013 draft class – and to be fair, that was for good reason. In addition to his size, Hunter had tremendous speed and was spectacular at using his length to take advantage of defensive backs.
NFLeatdrinkandsleepfootball.com

Tennessee Titans Fantasy Football Projections 2021

Our 2021 Fantasy Football Projections will be viewable by both position and team. Below you will find our 2021 fantasy football projections for the Tennessee Titans. Ryan Tannehill506.23293923.130.889.3643.9212.92.2296.21. Logan Woodside15.79.7108.30.620.319.3140.027.71. Ryan Tannehill: Since taking over as the starter in 2019, Tannehill has averaged only 28.9 pass attempts per game in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans news: 3 Takeaways from Julio Jones first full day

For the Tennessee Titans, mandatory minicamp begins on June 15th, and it runs through the 17th. The final voluntary offseason practice, one that was open to the media, is officially in our rear-view mirrors, and though Denico Autry was in attendance for the first time, other notables like A.J. Brown, Janoris Jenkins, Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree, and Derrick Henry were still absent.
Cheney, KSKansas State Collegian

Countdown to Kickoff: 85 days away with wide receiver Riley Petz

Coming out of Cheney, Kansas, Riley Petz did some of everything for the Cheney High School Cardinals. The 6-foot tall, 173 pound Petz was called a “swiss-army knife” by Sports in Kansas when he was recognized as Kansas 3A classification co-offensive player of the year in 2019. Petz caught 39...
NFLtigerdroppings.com

Here's Your First Look At Julio Jones As A Tennessee Titan

© George Walker IV / The Tennessean via Pool via Imagn Content Services, LLC. Tennessee Titans debuted their new star WR Julio Jones on Thursday... You must be logged in to comment. Sign In | Register. I think he makes the Titans a team with a chance to go far...
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans: Why Darrynton Evans Should Play a Bigger Role in 2021

It’s a relative rarity for Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to single out an individual player for praise, even when he’s directly asked about a player. For second-year RB Darrynton Evans, Vrabel made an exception. “Darrynton is one of those players that we’re excited about,” Vrabel said. It’s a...
NFLtshf.net

“Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Special, Presented by the Tennessee Titans” To Air On Saturday, June 26

June 10, 2021 – NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The “Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Special Presented by the Tennessee Titans” will debut as a two-hour televised special event Saturday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT at www.tshf.net and through the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook pages. Mike Keith, 2021 inductee and voice of the Tennessee Titans, will host the event celebrating sports in the Volunteer State.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans legend gives their GM a well-deserved nod

One thing you’ve probably noticed as a Tennessee Titans fan and as a Houston Oilers fan before that is this (if you are old enough or were paying attention). This organization has had its fair share of tailbacks. You can begin with the game’s best running back currently Derrick Henry or you can simply have a discussion about Oilers legends Earl Campbell or the great Eddie George.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans schedule: Julio Jones toughest matchups in 2021

New Tennessee Titans star Julio Jones won’t have any easy rides on game days. After an exciting two days of Julio Jones coverage on Sunday and Monday, the biggest news that came out of the Tennessee Titans world on Junes 8th involved jersey numbers. Now, as fans sometimes do, most have transitioned into thinking about roster battles at training camp and, of course, what happens when the lights turn on and the games begin counting against the win-loss total.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans: The best thing Julio Jones said this week

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones has 12,896 career receiving yards, which places him at No. 20 in NFL history. Jones just turned 32 earlier this year. If he plays another five years and averages around 1,000 receiving yards per season, he’ll finish his career as the No. 3 all-time receiving yards leader (behind Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald, who hasn’t retired just yet).
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans star Bud Dupree will laugh last after this ranking

Bud Dupree, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Don’t be surprised when you look up, and it’s Week 10 or 11, and everyone’s talking about how great this Tennessee Titans defense is. Don’t be surprised if the topics of conversation are how they’re getting to the quarterback at a much higher rate than they did in 2020 and how great they look at defending the pass.
Alabama StateUSA Today

Alabama football countdown: 87 days until kickoff

We have finally done it. We are officially under 100 days until the Alabama Crimson Tide are back on a football field. After another national championship winning season, Nick Saban and company are looking for a repeat performance in 2021. The opening week matchup is against the Miami Hurricanes in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Titans wideout says Browns, not Tennessee, have best WR tandem

According to former NFL wideout Chris Sanders, the Cleveland Browns have the best wide receiver combination in the league. Now more than ever, wide receiver duos are becoming more popular than just a prime No .1 target. Teams that have two standouts usually feel better about their passing attack than just with one name on the roster.