Virginia State

Virginia (Ginny) Castle Meade

Kingsport Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICKELSVILLE, VA - 89 Virginia (Ginny) Castle Meade, of Nickelsville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born June 13, 1931 in Scott Co. Virginia to the late Logan “Rogan” Castle and Bessie Dean Castle. Virginia was a homemaker. She especially enjoyed cooking, making candy, taking care of animals, gardening, and working on the farm with her brother Bill. Virginia was a loving and caring person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Nickelsville, VA
Virginia State
Scott County, VA
Virginia Obituaries
