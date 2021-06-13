Bust of York will eventually come down

The replacement be decided in community discussions with the city and the Regional Arts and Culture Council this summer.

The city of Portland is planning to eventually take down the controversial statue of York — the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition — which appeared in place of a toppled statue at Mount Tabor Park this spring.

What they'll replace it with is yet to be decided.

The bust of York mysteriously appeared after the statue of Harvey Scott, a controversial newspaper editor, was toppled during the racial justice protests last summer. And it's been vandalized twice since then.

Portland arts program manager Jeff Hawthorne said the statue will eventually have to come down.

"It was always intended to be temporary, so we can't accession that sculpture the way it's currently constructed into the public art collection," Hawthorne said. "And, in fact, it will have to come down at some point."

He said the statue is made of wood and urethane, not bronze, so it won't weather well. But he added that the piece can remain as long as it is viable and doesn't pose a danger to anyone, and that may not happen for months or years.

