Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Bust of York will eventually come down

By Kristian Foden-Vencil/OPB
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 10 days ago

The replacement be decided in community discussions with the city and the Regional Arts and Culture Council this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diKu1_0aT7EFSn00

The city of Portland is planning to eventually take down the controversial statue of York — the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition — which appeared in place of a toppled statue at Mount Tabor Park this spring.

What they'll replace it with is yet to be decided.

The bust of York mysteriously appeared after the statue of Harvey Scott, a controversial newspaper editor, was toppled during the racial justice protests last summer. And it's been vandalized twice since then.

Portland arts program manager Jeff Hawthorne said the statue will eventually have to come down.

"It was always intended to be temporary, so we can't accession that sculpture the way it's currently constructed into the public art collection," Hawthorne said. "And, in fact, it will have to come down at some point."

He said the statue is made of wood and urethane, not bronze, so it won't weather well. But he added that the piece can remain as long as it is viable and doesn't pose a danger to anyone, and that may not happen for months or years.

Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found Their full story can be found here.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
360
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Portland Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland still planning organized homeless villages

Commissioner Dan Ryan said plans are moving forward in wake of LPGA decision to move annual tournament out of North Portland.In the wake of the Ladies Professional Golf Association moving its annual tournament out of Portland because of concerns over homeless camps near the course, city leaders say they are working to locate organized villages not on streets and open spaces. "We haven't made a clear decision yet on the size and focus but they will be throughout the city — this is a citywide challenge," said Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan, who is the liaison to the city-Multnomah...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Sheriff's riot squad likely to step back from crowd control

Mass defections from Portland's rapid response unit cited as sheriff's unit curbed.Multnomah County will rein in use of its crowd control unit to police protests in the wake of the mass resignation of Portland Police Bureau's Rapid Response Team, a top union official says. The informal commitment was made in response to concerns voiced by the county's 15-member unit, which bears the same name as the Portland RRT, said Sgt. Matt Ferguson, president of the Multnomah County Deputy Sheriffs Association, which represents the unit's members. Ferguson said the concerns driving the informal change echoed those voiced by the Portland unit...
Oregon StatePosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Loretta Smith enters race for Oregon's new seat in Congress

The boundaries of the Sixth Congressional District won't be drawn on the map for months, but the former Multnomah County Commissioner is the first to begin campaigning. Former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith is the first to thrust an oar in the water in the race to represent Oregon's unbounded Sixth Congressional District. Smith, a Democrat, announced her candidacy to the public Tuesday, June 22 — months ahead of the autumn deadlines for the political process that will actually draw the district onto the map ahead of a ballot in 2022. In an interview, Smith said ending voter...
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Local organizations craft petition for public use of Oswego Lake

A trial to determine the decade-long argument over public access is set for spring 2022. The issue regarding public access to Oswego Lake is slowly resurfacing. With a trial date set for next year to determine the fate of a lawsuit that went all the way to the Oregon Supreme Court and was remanded to lower courts in 2019, local community organizations have written a petition to encourage the Lake Oswego City Council to reverse its position on the matter right away.
Madras, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

N&S Tractor acquires Ag West Supply

Longtime Oregon cooperative finds opportunity to expand with N&S Tractor Inc. California-based N&S Tractor Inc. has acquired Ag West Supply's five Oregon equipment locations, including the Madras store. "The customers truly won't see much of a change. The faces will still stay the same, but the customers' opportunity to have...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Valley Catholic senior named Portland's Rose Festival queen

Lili Rosebrook was crowned as Queen of Rosaria, joining her mother, the 1989 queen, with top honor.A Valley Catholic High School senior has been named 2021 Rose Festival queen — and joined her mother as a Queen of Rosaria. Lilianna "Lili" Rosebrook was crowned in a ceremony Friday at Washington Park. She represented the Metro West area in the Rose Festival court. She's the daughter of Phillip Rosebrook and Deanna Connell, and Deanna Connell preceded her as a Rose Festival queen, representing St. Mary's Academy in 1989. She has three siblings: Mia, Julia, James. A D V E R T...
House RentPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tenants get reprieve, landlords get money under new plan

Legislative committee OKs bill to shield renters from eviction and guarantee landlords past-due rents. Oregon lawmakers reached an agreement that will give tenants 60-day protection from eviction proceedings if they show their landlords they have applied for rental assistance in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement, which the...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

City councilor calls Pride Month 'discriminatory,' sparking uproar

Newberg city councilor refuses to back down after controversial statement at a Newberg City Council meeting.Recently-elected councilor Mike McBride caused a stir at the June 7 Newberg City Council meeting after he refused to support the city's proclamation celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month. In comments voiced immediately after a local LGBTQ winemaker spoke about her efforts with Wine Country Pride, McBride called the Pride Month proclamation "discriminatory" without naming who he believed was being discriminated against. McBride's comments prompted a swift rebuttal from Mayor Rick Rogers, who expressed his support for the LGBTQ community, followed by widespread condemnation from fellow councilors...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland police change procedures for searching vehicles

The changes were announced by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Chief Chuck Lovell at a Tuesday press conference.Portland police will no longer be directed to pull motorists over for minor infractions such as expired vehicle tags — and if they do, the officers must be recorded explaining that the motorists do not have to consent to have their vehicles searched. Those two changes to Portland Police Bureau directives were announced Tuesday, June 22, by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Police Chief Chuck Lovell during a noon remote press conference. The changes are intended to focus traffic enforcement on infractions that threaten...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland police change traffic stop, consent search procedures

The changes are announced by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Chief Chuck Lovell at a Tuesday press conference.Portland police will no longer be directed to pull motorists over for minor infractions such as expired vehicle tags — and if they do, the officers must be recorded explaining that the motorists do not have to consent to have their vehicles searched. Those two changes to Portland Police Bureau directives were announced by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Chief Chuck Lovell during a noon remote press conference on Tuesday, June 22. They are intended to achieve to focus traffic enforcement on infractions that threaten...