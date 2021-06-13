Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Testing Access Expanding In Saskatchewan

By Steven Wilson
discoverweyburn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saskatchewan government announced they will be expanding the access to rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. The move will allow the tests to be used by businesses and individuals in the province to screen people who don’t have COVID-19 symptoms. The changes were made in the Medical Laboratory Licensing Regulations...

discoverweyburn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saskatchewan#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Curative Expands Testing Options For COVID-19, Flu And RSV Across Nationwide Healthcare Delivery Network

SAN DIMAS, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative, a next-generation healthcare delivery company with a mission to end the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to evolve with the pandemic and is announcing a suite of new testing offerings for patients across its 15,000 sites in more than 20 states. As a company that pivoted within one month in early 2020 from improving outcomes for sepsis patients to COVID-19 testing, Curative has continuously proven its unique ability to anticipate and deliver on changing patient needs. Starting in early July 2021, patients will have the expanded flexibility to have their sample tested for SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections. Curative is partnering with global healthcare leader Abbott to implement the Alinity m Resp-4-Plex* and SARS-CoV-2* assays across its laboratory network, enabling Curative to expand testing to the full respiratory panel, and providing COVID-19 testing to both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients as well as pooled testing under the assays' emergency use authorization (EUA).
Norfolk, VAtheunionstar.com

VDH, Dollar General partner to expand access to COVID-19 vaccine

(Richmond, Va.) —The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is partnering with Health and Human Services’ Increasing Community Access to Testing program to provide COVID-19 testing at no cost at select Dollar General store locations in Altavista, Williamsburg, and Norfolk. The pilot testing program, supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, began Thursday, June 3 and will go through Wednesday, June 23 on staggered days at participating locations. The CDC Foundation, a partner in the testing events, will offer a pair of cloth face masks or a Visa gift card valued at $10 to individuals who receive a COVID-19 rapid antigen point-of care test at participating Dollar General stores from Thursday, June 10 to Wednesday, June 23.
Medical & Biotechmorningstar.com

NRx Says Data Positive From Expanded Access Protocol in Covid-19; Shares Up

NRx Pharmaceuticals said data were positive from its Zyesami expanded access protocol in Covid-19, sending shares 14% higher to $20.50 premarket. The expanded access protocol included 240 intensive care unit patients suffering critical Covid-19 with respiratory failure who had exhausted all approved therapies. The clinical stage pharmaceutical company said that overall, patients receiving at least one dose of Zyesami in addition to intensive care were alive at 28 days.
Oneida County, NYwrvo.org

Oneida County outreach aims to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations

A major outreach effort is underway in Oneida County to make sure diverse communities have access to COVID-19 vaccines and information. Enthusiastic workers set up tables filled with water and snacks in Utica’s Oneida Square and stood at the ready to help community members figure out how and where they could get COVID-19 vaccines.
Public Healthdiscoverestevan.com

T&T Rods "COVID Cruise" Rides Through Southeast Saskatchewan

As COVID-19 cases are dropping in Saskatchewan, events that had to be canceled last year are now coming back - though they may look a bit different. This was the case for the annual ECS car show in Estevan, which allows students and car enthusiasts to meet so that they can show their passion for cars.
Health Servicesspectrumlocalnews.com

NCDHHS expands availability of at-home COVID-19 test kits

NORTH CAROLINA — As of Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services is expanding the availability of at-home COVID-19 test kits. North Carolina residents can receive a Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit shipped overnight to their homes for free. According to a press release from the NCDHHS, the kit is a molecular test that detects the presence or absence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
Healthdiscoverestevan.com

Province To Expand Vaccine Access To Cross Reopening Threshold

Saskatchewan has gotten very close to getting over the thresholds the provincial government set out for reopening the province almost completely by July 11. In order to meet those goals on time, however, the province may need just one more push to get over the hump. The provincial government announced...
Healthdiscoverweyburn.com

Health Sciences Seats Secured By Provincial Government

While there are a number of high-quality health sciences programs available at post-secondary institutions in Saskatchewan, not every field has a program available within the province. To help create opportunities for students, the provincial government has had a number of interprovincial agreements with post-secondary institutions in Alberta and British Columbia to reserve seats for Saskatchewan students. This past week, eight of those agreements were renewed.
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Running Low on COVID-19 Vaccines

Jamaica is now facing a COVID-19 vaccine shortage, three weeks after receiving over 55,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. In May, Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton had said that those doses would have been reserved for persons due for their second vaccine shot this month. But during a press conference last week, Tufton revealed that those vaccines are close to running out and the ministry will now have to prioritize Jamaicans over the age of 50.
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Statement From The Chief Public Health Officer Of Canada On June 21, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected individuals, families, and communities in many ways. Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, it is important that we acknowledge the inequitable impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Indigenous peoples across the country. Indigenous communities were some of the hardest hit. The challenges experienced by Indigenous peoples of Canada, such as barriers to accessing quality care, have been exacerbated during the pandemic. As well, COVID-19 infection rates have disproportionately affected Indigenous peoples—as of June 1, 2021, the rate of reported active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations people living on a reserve was 188% higher than the rate for the general Canadian population. In addition, Indigenous groups screened positive at a rate two times higher than non-Indigenous groups for anxiety and depression.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Indy Burmese agency works to expand COVID-19 vaccine access

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Burmese refugees and immigrants in Indiana are seeing high rates of vaccination, and local agencies say their work to get more vaccinated isn’t done. The Burmese American Community Institute says roughly 80% of community members in Indianapolis who are eligible to be vaccinated get the shots. They said this is a major milestone as the country recently recognized World Refugee Day.
Public Healthedglentoday.com

llinois Department of Public Health Expands COVID-19 Testing to Elementary Schools

– To help ensure schools can more safely resume in-person learning, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced it is expanding access to no-cost and low-cost COVID-19 testing to elementary schools across Illinois. Schools can choose to utilize the saliva-based covidSHIELD test developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). The covidSHIELD test can quickly detect the virus that causes COVID-19, and its variants, including among people who do not have symptoms.