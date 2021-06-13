COVID Testing Access Expanding In Saskatchewan

SAN DIMAS, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curative, a next-generation healthcare delivery company with a mission to end the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to evolve with the pandemic and is announcing a suite of new testing offerings for patients across its 15,000 sites in more than 20 states. As a company that pivoted within one month in early 2020 from improving outcomes for sepsis patients to COVID-19 testing, Curative has continuously proven its unique ability to anticipate and deliver on changing patient needs. Starting in early July 2021, patients will have the expanded flexibility to have their sample tested for SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections. Curative is partnering with global healthcare leader Abbott to implement the Alinity m Resp-4-Plex* and SARS-CoV-2* assays across its laboratory network, enabling Curative to expand testing to the full respiratory panel, and providing COVID-19 testing to both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients as well as pooled testing under the assays' emergency use authorization (EUA).