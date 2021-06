As a program, Virginia has been represented on the team in each of the last four seasons and eight of the last 10 years. Teel adds to his list of accolades in his first year on grounds after garnering Third Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors. Teel has started 47 of the 48 games in which he has appeard and is the Cavaliers’ top hitter, sporting a .321 average going into this weekend’s NCAA Super Regionals. Of his 47 starts, 19 have come as the team’s DH, 15 at catcher and 13 in right field.