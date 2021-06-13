Raiders of the Lost Ark 40th Anniversary Celebrated by Fans as Indiana Jones 5 Begins Filming

To some, Paul Freeman's Belloq in Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the most famous villains in cinematic history, who also gets one of the most memorable deaths in any movie, with the ark of the covenant blowing up his head. This inferred malevolence is also due to the fact that he partners up with Nazis in order to obtain the relic, with his closest allies also coming to a similar fate in the film's iconic finale. Fans might see him as a villain, but Freeman himself recently noted in honor of the film's 40th anniversary that Belloq is merely expressing the same treasure-hunting spirit exhibited by Indiana Jones, even if he utilizes different resources to reach the same goal. The four-film Indiana Jones 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray set hits shelves on June 8th.