Raiders of the Lost Ark 40th Anniversary Celebrated by Fans as Indiana Jones 5 Begins Filming
Indiana Jones fans are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first installment of the popular movie series. As of now, Harrison Ford is on set for Indiana Jones 5, the movie that will likely serve as the final adventure for his incarnation of the character. It all began with Indy's first theatrical venture on June 12, 1981, when Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in U.S. theaters.movieweb.com