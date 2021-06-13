Cancel
Raiders of the Lost Ark 40th Anniversary Celebrated by Fans as Indiana Jones 5 Begins Filming

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Jones fans are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first installment of the popular movie series. As of now, Harrison Ford is on set for Indiana Jones 5, the movie that will likely serve as the final adventure for his incarnation of the character. It all began with Indy's first theatrical venture on June 12, 1981, when Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in U.S. theaters.

Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones fans delight as actor is pictured in costume on set of fifth film

Indiana Jones fans have shared their excitement after new pictures emerged of Harrison Ford shooting the fifth film in costume.Thirteen years after the actor last played the adventurous archeologist, Ford, 78, will star opposite Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen in the untitled fifth Indy film.Production began in Yorkshire last week, with new photos shared on social media showing the Star Wars actor donning his trademark brown jacket and matching hat on set.While many fans continued to share their scepticism over the actor’s ability to play the role in his late seventies, they near-unanimously said that Ford in his full...
Film 84 on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Back in 1984, one of the great years of cinema that brought amongst many treasures Ghostbusters, Gremlins and Beverly Hills Cop, the excitement for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was at fever pitch. Bringing in $179,870,271 at the US domestic box office on a $28.17m budget, the film would go on to nab an Academy Award and a BAFTA for its VIsual EFfects and go on to be much-loved by fans for it’s action, humour and memorable score by John Williams despite the film being dark enough to warrant the creation of two new vertifications, PG13 certification in the US and the 12 rating in the UK.
'Raiders of the Lost Ark' turns 40: Karen Allen and Belloq actor Paul Freeman reveal secret treasures

Karen Allen was on location in Northern California when she got word that she’d gotten the part of Marion Ravenwood in “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”. A courier arrived with a copy of the full script of the 1981 movie that would introduce Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. The courier stayed in the room while Allen read it — this was top secret stuff, after all — and Allen knew she was all-in on this adventure movie that director Steven Spielberg and producer George Lucas had offered her.
Indiana Jones will be rejuvenated with CGI in the fifth film

They have leaked new images of the shooting of Indiana Jones 5 and it seems that we will be able to see the young version of the adventurous archaeologist. The technique of rejuvenating actors with CGI so they can play their characters is getting better and better. As the movie of The Irish from Netflix or the scene of Luke Skywalker in the final chapter of the second season of The Mandalorian. So they will use that same technique to Indiana Jones 5.
Harrison Ford is Back As Indiana Jones as Filming Begins on 'Indiana Jones 5'

First things first, let’s just all agree that the last ‘Indiana Jones’ movie they made was just terrible and we know this one will be better. Ok, moving on. Harrison Ford is back in his second most iconic role, Han Solo being number one. Harrison is back as Indiana Jones as filming has begun on ‘Indiana Jones 5’. Josh Gad posted a photo on Instagram showing Harrison Ford back in his signature outfit on set.
Raiders of the Lost Ark at 40: Indiana Jones's first adventure remains his greatest

It took almost no time – certainly not the 40 years since it was released – for Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark to become the new standard of adventure films, surpassing the crude matinee serials that inspired it and shrewdly building on previous models like The Adventures of Robin Hood and John Huston/Humphrey Bogart team-ups The Treasure of the Sierra Madre and The African Queen. Its influence on the culture was immediate and widespread, most directly on knock-offs both skilled (Romancing the Stone) and not-so-skilled (Allan Quartermain and the Lost City of Gold), and across every commercial medium that could capitalize on it. (The Atari 2600 game Pitfall! was a personal favorite.)
Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Star on Belloq Not Being a Villain and That Explosive Ending

To some, Paul Freeman's Belloq in Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the most famous villains in cinematic history, who also gets one of the most memorable deaths in any movie, with the ark of the covenant blowing up his head. This inferred malevolence is also due to the fact that he partners up with Nazis in order to obtain the relic, with his closest allies also coming to a similar fate in the film's iconic finale. Fans might see him as a villain, but Freeman himself recently noted in honor of the film's 40th anniversary that Belloq is merely expressing the same treasure-hunting spirit exhibited by Indiana Jones, even if he utilizes different resources to reach the same goal. The four-film Indiana Jones 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray set hits shelves on June 8th.
The Sounds of Raiders Of The Lost Ark With Ben Burtt and John Roesch

To celebrate today’s release and the upcoming 40th Anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark, legendary sound designer Ben Burtt and foley artist John Roesch came together on the Foley stage at Skywalker Sound in Northern California and used props to demonstrate how they developed the distinctive sounds. In the...
An Indy Darling: John Williams and 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'

There’s a moment in Raiders of the Lost Ark where the Nazis have taken the Ark from the ship transporting it, and we have no clue where our hero is. All of a sudden a crewman points him out on the hull of the enemy ship and John Williams‘ indelible “Raiders March” kicks in with all the pomp and circumstance needed; we’re back in the game, pumped up and ready to fight. This is why Williams’ score is so important and why it doesn’t just supply the heart but also the guts behind the man known as Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones, Jr.
'Raiders of the Lost Ark' changed adventure films forever 40 years ago

Steven Spielberg wanted to make a James Bond movie. If not for the legendary director expressing this desire to his friend George Lucas — and the “Star Wars” creator offering his own idea for an adventuring archaeologist as a rebuttal — it’s very likely that Indiana Jones, or at least the version that became so renowned, would have never made it to the big screen.
Raiders of the Lost Ark turns 40 and it's still an unqualified masterpiece

I still remember the thrill of watching Raiders of the Lost Ark for the first time in the summer of 1981. I spilled my popcorn at the very first jump scare: our hero, Indiana Jones, triggered a booby trap while tracking a Peruvian fertility idol, and a skewered, decaying skeleton popped into the frame. From then on, it was a nonstop ride of thrills, chills, and more than a few spills, with enough humor, romance, and supernatural mysticism thrown in to capture anyone's imagination. Snakes! Spiders! A Nazi monkey spy! Plus plenty of explosions and a gross-out melting face! Next to the first Star Wars movie, it was the best movie I had yet seen in my relatively young life.
Raiders Of The Lost Ark's Karen Allen Fought Against Marion Becoming A 'Damsel In Distress'

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In each installment of the original trilogy of Indiana Jones movies, Harrison Ford’s legendary archeologist is accompanied by a different female lead, a la James Bond and the many Bond Girls. However, most fans would cite Marion Ravenwood as the most beloved of Indy’s love interests, particularly because the Raiders of the Lost Ark heroine, as played by Karen Allen, is the most definitively heroic of the bunch.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular hero as well as Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. The WandaVision star recently wrapped production on the Docter Strange sequel, which is being helmed by iconic director Sam Raimi. Originally, the movie was going to be helmed by Doctor Strange director, Scott Derrickson, but he left due to creative differences. It's been rumored that he left because he wanted the movie to be scarier, but it sounds like that's still going to be the case under Raimi. In fact, Olsen recently spoke with Vanity Fair and teased the movie's horror elements and cleared up rumors that the movie will be like Indiana Jones.