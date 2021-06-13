Nevada State College president to retire, interim president appointed

LAS VEGAS – Nevada State College’s president, Bart Patterson, is set to retire June 30 and his replacement, DeRionne Pollard is set to assume the role Aug. 16. In the interim, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents has appointed NSC’s provost and executive vice president Vickie Shields to serve as acting president.

Board of Regents Chair Mark Doubrava said, “I want to thank Provost Shields for stepping into this role at this time. I believe her experience as a trusted leader will serve Nevada State College well this summer.”

President Patterson is retiring after 10 years leading Nevada State. Shields as served as NSC’s provost since 2017.