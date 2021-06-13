Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada State College president to retire, interim president appointed

By Nevada State News
Posted by 
Nevada State News
Nevada State News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgthp_0aT79kU600

LAS VEGAS – Nevada State College’s president, Bart Patterson, is set to retire June 30 and his replacement, DeRionne Pollard is set to assume the role Aug. 16. In the interim, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents has appointed NSC’s provost and executive vice president Vickie Shields to serve as acting president.

Board of Regents Chair Mark Doubrava said, “I want to thank Provost Shields for stepping into this role at this time. I believe her experience as a trusted leader will serve Nevada State College well this summer.”

President Patterson is retiring after 10 years leading Nevada State. Shields as served as NSC’s provost since 2017.

Nevada State News

Nevada State News

Reno, NV
737
Followers
646
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

News from around the Silver State.

 https://nevadastate.news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acting President#Nevada State College#Nsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related