Looking for a CentOS/cPanel replacement? Jack Wallen wants to show you how to install the AlmaLinux/DirectAdmin combo that just might do the trick. It's alternatives day, and I'm going to show you how to install an alternative to cPanel on an alternative to CentOS, all within the comfort of your very own data center or cloud-host provider. However, don't think of either of these platforms as knock-offs, because both are incredibly powerful and perfectly capable of getting the job done, even in an enterprise setting.