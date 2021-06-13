Riders Republic Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One

From the BAFTA-Award winning studio behind Monument Valley and Assemble with Care comes something entirely new! Join Alba as she visits her grandparents on a Mediterranean island. She is ready for a peaceful summer of wildlife exploration with her friend Ines, but when she sees an animal in danger, she realises she needs to do something about it! This is truly a Mediterranean paradise if you ignore all the litter! From the idyllic beaches to the ancient castle overlooking the town a whole island is ready to be explored. With Ines and your grandfather - who is a total bird nerd - by your side, you can start the movement to save the island. Maybe even the world after that. What you can expect: - Great music. We worked with Lorena Alvarez, to make a soundtrack that is equal parts Spain and Amazing - This is a Chillectathon. Make your time on the island your own and experience the adventure at your own pace. No rush - A place you want to stay. We based this on our childhood summers and, well, we wish we could go back. This island is the next best thing - Honestly, a feel-good game about running around and doing good deeds Features: - Handcrafted visuals. Every little corner of the island has been looked after with great detail. Trust me, it took us a while to make it - Join Alba and Ines to found the AIWRL (really rolls off the tongue doesn't it?), an organisation that can save the island - You will need to gather a bunch of volunteers and the town is full of good people. Help them out and inspire them to join you - There are animals everywhere, can you find all the species?