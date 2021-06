It might be hard to imagine, but the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup 10 years ago on this day. Much has changed with the Black and Gold over the last decade, but memories of that Cup run in 2011 remain quite strong for B’s fans. From the unforgettable Game 7 win over the hated Canadiens in the first round, to exacting revenge on the Flyers in the second round, and the epic series vs. Tampa Bay all the way up to a hate-filled, incredibly satisfying Stanley Cup Final win over the Canucks.