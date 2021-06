The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Portugal on Thursday night at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas. The match is the first of three fixtures during the Summer Series, a final competition for the USWNT set to mimic Olympic play ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The USWNT match against Portugal will mark the 10th match ever between the USA and Portugal, and the fourth in the last five years. The U.S. has won all nine previous meetings and has outscored Portugal by a margin of 38-0 over the course of the previous matchups.