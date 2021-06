New Jersey didn't need a global pandemic for folks to realize their struggles with the cost of housing. In a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll, done in collaboration with the Housing and Community Development Network of New Jersey, most New Jersey adults say the COVID-19 public health crisis did not impact their household's ability to make monthly rent or mortgage payments. Yet almost nine in 10 New Jerseyans (87%) consider the cost of housing to be a "very serious" or "somewhat serious" problem.