The National Reading Day was celebrated on June 19th around the country mostly digitally as schools and other educational institutions are closed. There is no doubt that libraries create opportunities for learning, support literacy, and education, and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are vital to a creative and innovative society. Puthuvayil Narayana Panicker (1st March 1909 – 19th June 1995) is known as the “Father of the Library Movement” in the Indian state of Kerala. Because of this, June 19, his death anniversary, has been observed in Kerala as Vayanadinam (Reading Day) since 1996. In 2017, our prime minister declared the day as national reading day in India. The following month is also observed as National Reading Month in India.