10 Tools teachers can use to create virtual field trips
For the last year and a half, I’ve been more immersed in online education than offline. I started to use Nearpod as a complex tool where I could create complete lessons in my classes. That experience was new to my students and me, but it has opened a new door, or window, to the world outside. The platform’s features allowed me to introduce 360-degree virtual trips in class activities, which increased student engagement in my classes.elearningfeeds.com