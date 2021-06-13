Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

10 Tools teachers can use to create virtual field trips

By NEO Blog
elearningfeeds.com
 9 days ago

For the last year and a half, I’ve been more immersed in online education than offline. I started to use Nearpod as a complex tool where I could create complete lessons in my classes. That experience was new to my students and me, but it has opened a new door, or window, to the world outside. The platform’s features allowed me to introduce 360-degree virtual trips in class activities, which increased student engagement in my classes.

elearningfeeds.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Textbook#Online Education#Field Trips#Nearpod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
News Break
Internet
Related
Technologythekatynews.com

How to use Canva as an educational tool?

Educational tool. Source: Canva Technology has always been just around the corner, from communication, online shopping, helping you with your destination, and more. One of which that significantly profits from it is education. Learning ever since has never been the same; reports are now colorful, articles are more engaging, presentation becomes interactive. It is all because of the advancement in technology paving its way to different software, applications, and tools. These innovations in educational tools […]
Educationgospnews.com

Five Free Tools to Create Educational Videos

Due to the global pandemic, the world has faced a huge setback that it has never had for quite some time. It has led us to make the hard choices and decisions for the welfare of the human race. In this effort to save lives and defeat the ever-increasing virus,...
Omaha, NEbethpagenewsgram.com

Dutch Lane students go on virtual field trip to the zoo

Fourth grade students in Mrs. Wiertz’s class at Dutch Lane Elementary School traveled all the way to Omaha, Nebraska via Zoom. Students had the opportunity to sit in on a virtual field trip with the Henry Doorly Zoo. The fourth graders met some of the animals who live at the...
InternetGovernment Technology

National Survey Finds Growing Confidence in Virtual Learning

While confidence in digital learning is slowly growing among many K-12 educators and parents, concerns about digital equity, learning loss and state testing linger as the 2021-22 school year looms, according to survey results released Monday by the ed-tech company Instructure. Despite hurdles to narrow the digital divide and performance...
TechnologyPhys.org

Virtual pupils make for more confident teachers

Teacher training students who practiced teaching virtual pupils developed greater confidence in their teaching ability, according to a study from Linköping University. In the long term, simulation can make the students better prepared for their workforce debut. Teacher training programs often have difficulty offering their students sufficient teaching practice for...
Educationtheroanokestar.com

Preschool Teacher Offers Virtual Curriculum Free to Parents

Denise Shields knows from 12 years of teaching preschoolers that when she holds up a circle and asks, “What is this shape?” some of them will answer, “It’s a ball!”. That’s why in her recorded video lesson on shapes—one of a series of 40 half-hour lessons Shields offers to parents for free—she pauses for a beat before saying, “That’s right, it does look like a ball! But what shape is a ball?”
Educationrootsandwingskindergarten.com

17 Teacher Tools That Helped Me Build Better Habits

Inside: Discover everyday teacher tools that can streamline your teacher life and support your well being, both in and out of the classroom. When I first began teaching kindergarten, I flew by the seat of my pants. Every. Single. Day. My mornings were crazed and there was never time to...
EducationLas Vegas Sun

Testing can be a beneficial tool

In his June 7 guest column, “Standardized tests measure test-taking ability, not proficiency,” Greg Wieman is partially correct. One should not give such tests to those who lack the ability to take them. Such tests should be focused on observing the growth of individual students and on looking to discover...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

A summer conference for teachers will be held virtually this week

The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s annual summer professional development conference kicks off with an entirely virtual event. EngageOK in the Cloud will be held Monday through Wednesday. The free conference features 30 sessions of professional development for educators, including:. Assessing and Addressing Unfinished Student Learning. Understanding School Threats. A...
Internetavepoint.com

Why Having a Unified Platform for Online Learning Matters

The speed with which the COVID-19 pandemic occurred left many institutions of higher learning scrambling. Even schools with long experiences in deploying devices to learners, using learning management systems, and leveraging robust electronic student record systems found themselves unprepared for a truly 100% digital learning environment. They lacked the tools to give students a truly unified and contextual experience.
Educationdixonpilot.com

Ways To Create an Inclusive Classroom for Adult Students

Many learners transitioning into college have skill sets they learned during childhood to build upon as young adults. It’s the instructor’s task to provide an inclusive learning environment that can positively impact their performance in class. Although students expect to perform to higher education standards, it’s ultimately the educator’s responsibility to promote a space where learners of all backgrounds and abilities are welcome and respected. Here you’ll explore ways to create an inclusive classroom for adult students.
Computersvivian.com

How to Use the New Vivian Resume Building Tool

Writing a resume can be time consuming and confusing if you are not familiar with the process and formatting. We’ve added another awesome feature to our site to make it easy for healthcare workers to have a professional looking resume generated in seconds. Vivian wants to help make the job search process as smooth as possible for all healthcare professionals and we are constantly trying to improve that experience. We know that your jobs are stressful enough, and this is another way we are trying to give you a little extra free time!
Softwareelearningindustry.com

Benefits Of Using An LMS And Authoring Tools Together

What Is An Authoring Tool And Why Is It Important?. First of all, one of the benefits of the software application is that it helps eliminate situations where you'll have your eLearning content spread out over several different hard drives. What that means is that a good learning management system app will help you organize all your content in one selected location. Another thing that an LMS can do for you is that you'll be able to offer your audience unlimited access to your eLearning materials. Also, the software app will enable you to track your learners' progress and performance quickly and easily. But here's a burning question: Is an LMS enough to make your digital business thrive?
Technologyinfluencermarketinghub.com

10 Virtual Fitness Software, Tools, and Platforms to Explore Your Fitness Business

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, businesses have been scrambling to find innovative ways to keep their businesses moving and growing despite stay-at-home orders. And the fitness industry hasn't been immune. Let's be real, gyms are filled with heavy breathing and germs (especially when people fail to clean off the equipment when they're done with it... you know who you are). To keep your fitness business thriving, you've probably already made the leap into offering online classes. If you haven't, or if you're ready to grow and expand, this is the article for you! We're going to share 10 virtual fitness software, tools, and platforms that will help you start or grow your fitness business online.
Artshandymantips.org

Top Useful Tools For Becoming A Quilting And Sewing Master

Have you or someone you know recently been looking into some different facts about quilting, and you want to continue searching for some easy ways to get started in the right way? Maybe you have already been quilting for a few years now, and you are looking for some simple ways to take your quilting to the next level? Perhaps you have just recently begun to learn quilting with an older family member, and you want to make sure that you are doing everything in your power to help out during the process?
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

5 High-grade SEO Tools You Can Use

How can you expect your business to grow if you do not have any decent tools to help you grow? The world is full of people who are not making it big in the world, and many times they are using the wrong techniques. In fact, some people might not even know how to get started with a business of their own. However, when you know how to use tools such as SEO, then things will become much easier on you. Here are some things that you can use to optimize your website for the search engines.
Video GamesGamasutra

Panic unveils Pulp: a free, no-code tool for creating Playdate games

Panic's much-awaited handheld Playdate handheld has returned to the spotlight. Today's livestreamed Playdate Update provided details on the peculiar little device, and offered a closer look at some of the games created for the crank-controlled console and the tools developers can use to create their own Playdate games. The full...
Computersatoallinks.com

What Are The Most Useful Tools UX Designers Use For Projects?

In web design and brand design, UI and UX are two distinct things that should go hand in hand. UI focuses on the design interface and how users will interact with it. On the other hand, UX focuses on user experiences and how they are satisfied with the product or services you provide to them.