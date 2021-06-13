Is your talent program wide enough?

Starting programming is easy, but you need a lot more to get onto the next level. A programmer is a person who does the design and development of software systems. There are various sorts of programming careers: frontend development, backend development, full-stack development, embedded systems development, etc. Programmers usually work with different programming languages and markup languages. The expertise of each programmer depends on their skill sets. Therefore, they always try to enhance their skill sets by doing various activities. There are indeed unique ways to enhance a programmer’s skill set based on each field. For example, practicing to handle CSS better is great if you are doing frontend development. However, these different programming careers have a generic process known as the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).