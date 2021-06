The Czech Republic will be eager to end a winless run stretching back to 2011 against Scotland when they take on Steve Clarke’s side in their Euro 2020 opener on Monday (June 14), coach Jaroslav Silhavy said. Over the past decade, the two teams have met four times and Scotland have emerged victorious on the last three occasions, including securing 2-1 and 1-0 wins in the UEFA Nations League last year. The other match, a Euro qualifier in 2011, ended in a draw.