Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

THERE IS NOTHING LEFT TO BELIEVE IN

By Random House
herald.com
 8 days ago

Https://nypost.com/2021/06/12/cape-cod-lobsterman-swallowed-by-whale-also-survived-plane-crash/ ...This from the article: (Packard, 57, “suffered severe facial injuries and multiple broken long bones in his arms and legs,” the outlet reported. He and four other passengers reportedly spent two nights in the jungle before rescuers found them. A doctor who treated them said at the time that, “They would not have survived another night at that [crash] site.” Packard captains boats out of Costa Rica in the winter, according to a local sportfishing website. Packard, is the son of celebrated Cape Cod artist Anne Packard, whose work has been featured at the Louvre in Paris and The Met here in New York City.)

blogs.herald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Paris#Costa Rica#Rescuers#Accident#Cfjk#Packard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lifestyleroblawnews.com

Have to believe we are magic

The West Union District Library and the West Union Community Club hosted the Daniel Lusk Magic Show ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Entertainmentcollinsdictionary.com

something/anything/nothing

These adjectives indicate that someone or something is normal, or that someone or something is unusual or surprising. All available evidence suggests that there is nothing abnormal about the way overweight people eat. He hurried across to where she stood and as he approached her he noticed there was something...
Books & Literaturepidgeonholes.com

after another big nothing time

I went to the woods near my house to leave the world and sink deeper into it. The creek made all noise and I drowned myself out. I looked into the water to see fish swimming in the sky which I could take as some great miracle. But I am all realism. I remember the path like I remember my way home all muscle all memory. Each year of my life is imprinted in the same brown masses. Over there is my first depression. Over there is Marc leading the way. And all the people I’ve been here with I don’t see anymore. I wait for the versions of myself around each corner hoping to see someone I know but don’t miss.
Religionfordcountyrecord.com

NYDEGGER: Nothing is impossible with God

Brunelleschi’s Dome has dominated the skyline of Florence, Italy, since 1469, the crowning glory of the Florence Cathedral (which is exceeded in size only by St. Peter’s in Rome and St. Paul’s in London). Not bad for a dome no one knew how to build when the main Cathedral’s construction...
Lifestylemexicodailypost.com

Huatulco Oaxaca is the first Wellness destination in Mexico

A specialization in health and well-being that guarantees national and foreign visitors of excellence in the different tourist services. It is a Certificate granted by SECTUR Federal through the International Council of Health and Wellness Tourism and is obtained thanks to the organization and teamwork of the three levels of government, private initiative and business associations in the tourism industry.
Posted by
outsidemagazine

Climbing Mount Nothing

The mental wilderness, the mindful wilderness, the landscape-meets-headspace wilderness that I’ve been exploring for two decades, always alone, always without a map, always motivated by this same curiosity, part fear and part excitement—here I am again. A subalpine basin in the backcountry of Colorado’s Elk Mountains this time, a rugged spot accessed by rugged bushwhack. It’s the first evening of a late-spring weekend that I’ll spend, for want of a better description, climbing Mount Nothing.
Animalshotnewhiphop.com

Grizzly Bear Mauls Lone Hiker In Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park is one of the most gorgeous and wondrous wildlife preserves in the United States, but recently, the famous tourist destination was home to a traumatic incident involving a violent grizzly bear and a lone hiker. After encountering two grizzly bears near the Mammoth Hot Springs, an unidentified hiker was then mauled by one of the bears.
Public HealthOroville Mercury-Register

Masks, water and destressing | Off the Record

Some weeks I’m just not sure where to start. This is one of those weeks so, Imma gonna just dive right in. The governor lifted the facemask mandate this week and reporters at this paper were tasked with hitting the streets and talking with the General Public, business owners etc. about how they felt about it.
Lifestylemarketresearchtelecast.com

Itatí Cantoral ‘Soraya Montenegro’ visited Machu Picchu: “Cusco, simply incredible”

“Thanks to all the wonderful people of Peru that makes us carry in our hearts the wonders of his country. Machu Picchu, the best of experiences”Wrote the artist. Itatí Cantoral, born in Mexico City, came to the country with her three children María Itatí Cruz Cantoral, Roberto Miguel Santamarina Cantoral, José Eduardo Santamarina Cantoral was encouraged to publish various photographs on their social networks about their passage through the imperial city.
Public Healthscubadiverlife.com

The Diver’s Guide to Mexico in Covid Times

Washed by the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, Mexico is a diver’s dream destination, and the waters are teeming with life. Whether you want to explore gin-clear cenotes, vibrant coral reefs, or dive with bucket-list megafauna, this unparalleled destination has it all. Here’s our guide to diving Mexico in Covid times.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

‘We tried everything’: Doctor gives first ever account of battle to save Princess Diana

A doctor who fought to save Princess Diana’s life after her catastrophic car crash has spoken about how he tried “everything possible” to get her heart beating again.MonSef Dahman was a young duty general surgeon at the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in Paris when he was called to the accident and emergency department to treat a “young woman” in the early hours of 31 August 1997.“I was resting in the duty room when I got a call from Bruno Riou, the senior duty anaesthetist, telling me to go to the emergency room,” Dr Dahman, 56, told the Daily Mail.“I wasn’t told it...
Animalsgentside.co.uk

14,000-year-old puppy found frozen with something strange in its stomach

The 14,400-year-old puppywas discovered frozen and had hairy tissues and a twig in its stomach which prompted researchers to question just what the prehistoric canine may have eaten. Feasting on one of the last remaining woolly rhino. Genetic analysts from Stockholm's Natural History Museum confirmed that the hair belonged to...
Public Safetyeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Horse Rider, Gracie Spinks Found Dead In Suspected Murder

Horse Rider, Gracie Spinks Found Dead In Suspected Murder. Horse rider, Gracie Spinks has been found dead in a suspected murder-suicide. Gracie Spinks, 23, was an avid horse rider and model. On Friday (18 June) she was found dead after being fatally injured in an attack, in a field near Duckmanton, Derbyshire. Paramedics fought to save her life but she died at the scene.