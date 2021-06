A fan was seriously injured at Wembley Stadium after falling from the stands during England’s Euro 2020 game against Croatia on Sunday.England kickstarted their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Croats thanks to a goal by Raheem Sterling, with 22,500 supporters in attendance at Wembley.One of those fans was taken to hospital in a “serious condition” after becoming injured in an incident shortly after kick-off.“We can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands just after kick-off in the match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium,” a spokesperson for the venue said.“The spectator was given on-site medical...