NFSMW Joe Vega Inspired Livery for Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 LibertyWalk 1.0

BMW India launched the facelift of the 6 Series Gran Turismo in India in April this year. The coupe styling and sedan practicality is what draws us to this car and yes, that’s what most consumers who buy it love. The update to the 6 GT, however, made it even more up to date with what is available on the market. And you are also spoiled for choice, as the 6GT comes in three variants – 630i M Sport, 620d Luxury Line and 630d M Sport, and three engine choices, including one petrol and two diesel.