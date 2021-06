The events of the last few weeks in Nigeria are a cause for significant concern. In addition to increased reports of kidnappings, rape, and homicide by the notorious “unknown gunmen,” there were pockets of unrest in the South-Eastern part of the country and reprisals by the Nigerian military. In quick succession, the country’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, tweeted threats referencing the South-Easterners in the country, saying “those who went through the [civil] war in Nigeria will treat them in the language they understand,” a euphemism for military action against that demography.