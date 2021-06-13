The Mario Kart Principle: How Nintendo's Racing Game May Help Combat Poverty
Picture this: You're participating in an important race — and losing — when suddenly an outside force changes the momentum so that you have a chance to come out on top. Now, picture nearly winning a race when an outside force knocks you out of place and you finish in a different position. This, by and large, summarizes the gameplay experience of one of Nintendo's most popular video game franchises, Mario Kart.