COACH LEMONIS: I just walked in. I was telling some of the guys you're going to look up in a couple of years and see all those guys pitching in the big leagues. Just some special arms, special competitors on both sides. Their guy was phenomenal tonight. I was proud of Will Bednar and Landon Sims, the way they pitched. And you gotta tip your hat to Scott Foxhall, our pitching coach. I kept telling him before the game when we saw the wind, I said the best thing to do is just strike them out and he was able to do that. I really did make that comment. But he was -- our pitchers were phenomenal tonight.