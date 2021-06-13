Cancel
Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Ross Branch Wins Rally Kazakhstan

Total Motorcycle
 8 days ago

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Ross Branch has claimed a deserving victory at the opening round of the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship, Rally Kazakhstan. Finishing second on the shortened final stage of the event, Branch maintained his position at the top of the overall leaderboard, which he’d held since the close of stage three. Joining Ross on the podium was Yamaha teammate Adrien Van Beveren in third, with Andrew Short claiming fifth overall to complete a highly successful rally for the team.

www.totalmotorcycle.com
Matthias Walkner
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Impressive stage one victory Rally Kazakhstan

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Ross Branch has raced to an impressive victory on stage one of Rally Kazakhstan. Completing a highly successful day for the team, Ross’ teammates Adrien Van Beveren and Andrew Short rounded out the top five, bringing home their Yamaha WR450F Rally bikes in fourth and fifth respectively.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Strong Results At Rally Kazakhstan Stage Two

The Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team has continued its impressive start to Rally Kazakhstan with Andrew Short fairing best on stage two, placing third overall. Close behind in fourth was Ross Branch with Adrien Van Beveren rounding out the top five. Following another successful day of racing for all three riders, they all maintain their top five ranking in the overall provisional classification.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Top of the Rally Kazakhstan leaderboard with one day of racing remaining

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Ross Branch maintains his position at the top of the Rally Kazakhstan leaderboard with just one day of racing remaining. Delivering another top-five result on the penultimate day of the event, with his fourth-place finish, Ross is now well positioned to end the rally on a high, hopeful of securing the event win following the conclusion of tomorrow’s fifth and final stage. Completing another strong day for the team, Adrien Van Beveren placed fifth with Andrew Short coming home in 11th despite a sizable crash and broken navigational tower.
CyclingTotal Motorcycle

Extremely short 2021 Rally Kazakhstan kick-off

The 2021 Rally Kazakhstan kicked off with an extremely short, 2.8km Prologue on Tuesday to decide the start order for Wednesday’s opening stage. At a total distance of 515km, day one challenged competitors with a fast timed special of just over 280km, covering a mixture of open desert and more difficult-to-navigate technical terrain.
Sportsnewpaper24.com

Cross-Nation – New route and a Marathon Stage for Rally Kazakhstan – NEWPAPER24

Cross-Nation – New route and a Marathon Stage for Rally Kazakhstan. Rally Kazakhstan – Spherical 2 of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Nation Rallies. The second spherical of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Nation Rallies takes the contenders to central Asia for Rally Kazakhstan (June 08-13), the place the arid scrublands, savannahs and deserts of the world’s largest landlocked nation type the backdrop for yet one more distinctive journey for the 34 crews on the beginning listing.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Wet and Dusty Dunes 2021 Rally Kazakhstan Round 1

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Skyler Howes has made an excellent FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship debut for the team by placing third on stage one of the 2021 Rally Kazakhstan. Fifth-fastest on the event’s opening Prologue, Howes impressed further on his FR 450 Rally with a strong performance on the 280km timed special of day one. He now sits third overall in the provisional overall rally standings. Teammate Luciano Benavides completed the day in 11th place after opening much of the stage.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Frustrating 2021 Rally Kazakhstan stage three day with Massive Disappoints for Yamaha

UCIANO BENAVIDES PLACES SIXTH ON STAGE THREE AS SKYLER HOWES SUFFERS TECHNICAL ISSUE. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Luciano Benavides has successfully completed stage three of the 2021 Rally Kazakhstan in sixth place, to lie sixth overall in the provisional rally standings. Opening the day’s special, Skyler Howes frustratingly suffered an issue with his rear mousse, which caused him to slow and then retire from the stage.
Motorsportsgreercitizen.com

Allmendinger rallies for dramatic win at Mid-Ohio

With a remarkable run from the back of the field in the final stage at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, AJ Allmendinger charged to an overtime victory in Saturday’s B&L Transport 170 and tied Marcos Ambrose for the most NASCAR Xfinity Series road course wins all-time. Full text available to premium...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

331km stage three 2021 Rally Kazakhstan Winner

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Sam Sunderland has taken the win on the long stage three of Rally Kazakhstan. Finishing two minutes ahead of his rivals, the result moves Sunderland up to fourth in the provisional overall standings. Matthias Walkner safely completed the stage in 10th, just under 12 minutes down on his teammate.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

SKYLER HOWES WINS STAGE FOUR OF RALLY KAZAKHSTAN

OCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING RIDER BOUNCES BACK TO CLAIM HIS SECOND STAGE WIN OF THE EVENT. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Skyler Howes has won stage four at the 2021 Rally Kazakhstan. Unable to complete the previous day’s racing due to a technical issue, the American was able to push right from the start of today’s special to make up time on his rivals and ultimately claim his second stage win of the event. Teammate Luciano Benavides rode a solid stage, completing the 308.8km ridden against the clock in 10th place.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Optimistic Opener for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Maxime Renaux has started his MX2 World Championship campaign with sixth overall following a decent showing of speed and fight in both races at the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Orlyonok, Russia. Teammates Thibault Benistant and Jago Geerts had a day of ups and downs and were eventually classified 11th and 12th, respectively.
CyclingTotal Motorcycle

Finally we have arrived at the finish line at Rally Kazakhstan

Initially scheduled to include a 267.02km timed special, stage five of the 2021 Rally Kazakhstan was shortened to just 158.27km due to an issue with the event’s refueling set-up. As such, riders’ times were very close over the stage with less than five minutes separating the top 10. Another fast route over hardpack, rocky tracks still required accurate navigation and focus to avoid losing time.
Motorsportsracer.com

Rydquist rallies for Trans Am West win at the Ridge

Driving from the back of the field to the front twice on a rain-soaked track, Carl Rydquist would not be denied another Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship victory on Sunday, taking the victory at the Ridge Motorsports Park for his fourth TA2 class win of the season.
Carsgta5-mods.com

Monster Rally Livery for Lotus Evora S 2011 1.0 4K

Jhonny Silverhand SAMURAI LIVERY for Porsche 911 (993) GT-2 1992 RWB. Multicolor Monster Energy Livery for BMW M8 Competition MANSAUG. Lotus Evora S 2011 by 00AbOlFaZl00: https://www.gta5-mods.com/vehicles/lotus-evora-s-2011-add-on-template-rhd-lods-extras. thank you very much for making the template available. Instructions:. 1 - Download the car above, install as usual add-on car. 2 -...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Ferrandis Grabs Second Pro Motocross Win Of 2021

MOUNT MORRIS, Pa. – Following its first break of the season, the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, returned to action Saturday with its East Coast debut from legendary High Point Raceway. The third round of the summer campaign marked the sport’s return to the famed...
MotorsportsSupercrossKING

Consistency Puts Ferrandis on Top at High Point National for Second Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Victory

Swoll Breaks Through for First Career Professional Win in 250 Class. MOUNT MORRIS, Pa. (June 19, 2021) – Following its first break of the 2021 season the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, returned to action with its East Coast debut from legendary High Point Raceway. The third round of the summer campaign marked the sport’s return to the famed Pennsylvania venue for the first time since 2019 with the GEICO Motorcycle High Point National, where the threat of rain loomed over the afternoon but never really materialized. In the 450 Class a hard-fought, consistent afternoon was enough to put Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis atop the podium for the second time this season. In the 250 Class, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jalek Swoll extended the parity in the division and broke through with his first professional victory.
Sportsgreekcitytimes.com

Women’s water polo team sinks Kazakhstan in first victory

The Greek women’s national water polo team achieved its first victory yesterday in the final phase of the World League, which is being held at the indoor swimming pool of the Olympic facilities in Athens. The Greek team easily defeated Kazakhstan with 25-11, and was ranked third in the B...
Motorsportsriverbender.com

Newgarden earns pole for IndyCar race at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Josef Newgarden has earned the pole position for Sunday’s IndyCar race at Road America as he attempts to help Team Penske earn its first win of the season. Newgarden had a fastest lap of 1 minute, 46.0186 seconds on a road course that extends just...
Orange County, CAusawaterpolo.org

Team USA Takes Second Win In Greece With 20-2 Victory Over Kazakhstan

Athens, Greece - June 15 - The USA Women's National Team picked up their second straight win at the FINA World League Super Final with a convincing 20-2 victory over Kazakhstan earlier today. Stephania Haralabidis delivered five goals while Amanda Longan recorded 14 saves in net to earn player of the match honors. Team USA closes out group play tomorrow against Spain at 9:45am et/6:45am pt. Follow live stats by clicking here, live streaming will be available for viewers in the United States starting on Friday, via FloSports.