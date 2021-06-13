Cancel
Enthralling Misano WorldSSP Races

Total Motorcycle
 8 days ago

Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Dominique Aegerter extended his FIM Supersport World Championship winning streak to three, after taking victory in both races at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, giving him the championship lead, as Yamaha riders dominated the podium places. After storming to his first WorldSSP pole...

www.totalmotorcycle.com
Motorsports
Sports
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
KDKA News Radio

Schenley Park Race Weekend

The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is back! Guests can watch the vintage racing from from the Bob O’Conner Golf Course. The PVGP in Schenley Park remains the nation’s only vintage race held on city streets. Races start at 8:30am each day. CLICK HERE for complete details and race schedule.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Nürburgring Post-Race Notebook

***Manthey Racing captured Porsche’s 13th win a the Nürburgring 24 and delivered the Stuttgart manufacturer’s fourth consecutive victory in endurance races on the Nordschleife, off the back of recent successes in two NLS rounds and the qualifying race. Manthey has accounted for the last seven Porsche N24 wins. ***Kevin Estre...
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Team HRC delighted to race in front of WorldSBK fans at Misano

“The last race weekend left us with mixed feelings, a tough Friday followed by improved performance and confidence throughout the weekend, despite the extra challenge of having our qualifying time cancelled on Saturday. Still, we feel we left some of our potential untapped there and are looking forward to improving this weekend. We approach Misano with a strong mentality and will work to find the feeling that we had at Aragón. Our main target is to have a bike that is well balanced to suit all conditions and every track. I’m so happy to return to Misano after missing it last season. It’s a track that I really enjoy, and it’s definitely very different to both Aragón and Estoril so we will try to find a good set-up with the electronics, the chassis and everything in order to get closer to the front. One thing that makes me really happy is that we will finally have some fans back in the grandstands. A limited number, sure, but it’s a first step and one we have been looking forward during this long closed-door period”.
Motorsportsmyracepass.com

2021 Hall of Fame Race

One heat and feature along with normal lap counts for all classes EXCEPT Heavy World Formula. The Heavy World Formula class will run a different track configuration for this HOF race. The HWF heat will run between the Sr Honda and Heavy Honda heats. Since the HOF race is always scheduled for the weekend before Terre Haute's Regional, there is typically an increase in out-of-town entries. A regular HWF heat will run in the normal race order for the out-of-towners should they choose to opt out of the special HOF race format. All other classes will run in normal weekly race order.
MotorsportsRideApart

2021 WSBK Round At Misano Will Actually Have Spectators

The Misano leg of the World Superbike (WSBK) championship authorized up to 5,007 daily admissions. Tickets for each of the days were made available to the public, albeit with limited capacities in play. For the third stage of the 2021 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship, spectators could experience the action...
MotorsportsCrash.net

Misano WorldSBK: Davies hoping for ‘solid weekend’ in GoEleven team's home round

Chaz Davies brings a valuable haul of points into this weekend’s third round of the 2021 WorldSBK championship, after battling his way to second place in Estoril. Davies bounced back from an unfortunate Saturday in Portugal which saw him having to abandon his one and only qualifying attempt due to yellow flags - starting position of 15th - to claim second place during the final race of the weekend.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

Rinaldi was promoted to the factory Ducati outfit in 2021 at the expense of Chaz Davies after finishing as the top independent rider with the GoEleven satellite squad last year with a victory at Aragon. However, not only the Italian rider failed to finish on the podium in the opening...
MotorsportsCrash.net

Misano WorldSBK: Dall'Igna: We expect everybody will fight for the victory

Leader of the MotoGP and WorldSBK projects, Ducati Corse General Manager, Luigi Dall’Igna, believes the Italian outfit has everything it needs to claim the 2021 WorldSBK championship. Dall’Igna was speaking following day-one of the teams’ home WorldSBK round today in Misano, as Michael Rinaldi was fastest. Dall’Igna is ‘happy’ with...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

Rinaldi was on form throughout the first day of track action in Italy, leading FP1 after the first 10 minutes with a time of 1m35.518s before improving to 1m35.235s in the latter half of the session. With just five minutes to go, he became the first rider to break the...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Riding for BMW’s new satellite RC Squadra Corse team, Laverty fell off his new M1000RR at Turn 10 in FP3, having just set the second fastest time of the session. The red flag was immediately shown and the Irish rider taken to the medical centre for check-ups, with initial reports stating he was conscious.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Latest news on Misano

Michael Ruben Rinaldi claimed his maiden victory as a factory Ducati rider at his home turf in Misano, as reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea survived a major moment to finish third. BMW rider Eugene Laverty has suffered multiple contusions and functional neck impairment after a crash in practice and...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

Despite not featuring inside the top two in any of the practice sessions in the run up to qualifying, Rea managed to set the quickest time of the weekend in his very first attempt, a 1m33.778s. Razgatlioglu settled for second early on, with Lucas Mahias an impressive third on the...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

Rinaldi made a brilliant getaway from fifth on the grid to take an early lead into Turn 2, before coming on top in a thrilling scrap with both Rea and Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu later on the opening lap to reinstate his position at the head of the field. Rea, who...
MotorsportsCrash.net

2021 Misano World Superbike, Italy - Superpole Qualifying Results

Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea makes it a perfect third Superpole in a row for 2021, outpacing Yamaha's Toprak Razgatlioglu and Ducati's Scott Redding. Redding's team-mate and Free Practice leader Michael Rinaldi will head row two from Tom Sykes and Alex Lowes. Eugene Laverty missed Superpole due to his FP3 accident. The...
Motorsportsvendeeglobe.org

IMOCAs Racing Close on The Ocean Race Europe

Having had to endure the pain of abandoning the Vendée Globe early in the race when his mast broke, Nicolas Troussel is proving how competitive the Juan K designed Corum L’Epargne is among the IMOCA fleet in the early stages of The Ocean Race Europe. Corum L’Epargne won a very,...
MotorsportsSuperbike World Championship

Gonzalez "expected more" after Sunday at Misano, laments costly Race 2 error

Sunday’s Race 2 for the FIM Supersport World Championship left some riders asking ‘what if?’ including Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha ParkinGo Team), who made a late error at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” that cost him his first podium in WorldSSP, and potentially a win, at the Pirelli Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Round.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Misano WSBK: Razgatlioglu clinches first Yamaha win of 2021

Starting second on the grid, Razgatlioglu first attempted to pass polesitter Rinaldi at Turn 4 on the opening lap, only to run wide and allow an opportunistic Jonathan Rea to pass both of them in one move. However, six-time champion Rea didn’t have the pace to head the pack on...
MotorsportsSuperbike World Championship

Carrasco stuns with Misano Race 2 win after late Booth-Amos error

Racing at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” came to a conclusion with a thrilling FIM Supersport 300 World Championship Race 2 which was won by 2018 World Champion Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki Provec WorldSSP300) claiming her first victory in her comeback from injury at the Pirelli Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Round.
MotorsportsSuperbike World Championship

Razgatlioglu denies Rinaldi a home hat-trick with Misano Race 2 victory

The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship action came to a thrilling conclusion in Race 2 for the Pirelli Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Round as Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) claimed his first victory of the season at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” as he denied home hero Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) a hat-trick of wins on home soil.