Fourth-Straight Win at MotoAmerica Superbike Race One Road America

Total Motorcycle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne put on another masterclass performance to earn his fourth-consecutive victory today in MotoAmerica Superbike Race One at Road America. Teammate Josh Herrin rebounded from a tough start to the weekend with a top-five finish. Gagne broke another track record to stay...

www.totalmotorcycle.com
It’s Game On For MotoAmerica’s Round Three At Road America

MotoAmerica has held 14 Superbike races at Road America since it took over the AMA Superbike Series in 2015. The average margin of victory from those 14 races is just 2.49 seconds, and that includes Cameron Beaubier’s three runaway wins last year of 7.8, 14.4 and 6.32 seconds. Plain and...
MotorsportsSuperbike Planet

MotoAmerica PR: Gagne Does It Again At Road America

ELKHART LAKE, WI (June 12, 2021) – Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha’s Jake Gagne continued his domination of the 2021 MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike class, the Californian winning a fourth straight race while also taking over the lead in the championship on a hot and sunny day at Road America.
MotorsportsDaily Tribune

Superbike racing's new king leaves Road America on a roll. Now how long can it last?

ELKHART LAKE – Over the past 4½ decades, the top level of American motorcycle racing has gone through … well … cycles. There’ve been periods of manufacturer dominance and times of exceptional rider parity. AMA Superbike went from 1986 to 1995 without a repeat champion. Then Mat Mladin, Josh Hayes and Cameron Beaubier enjoyed extended stays at the top.
