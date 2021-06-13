Cancel
Charles-Barclay wins PTO-supported Dorney Lake Triathlon

By Kevin Mackinnon
triathlonmagazine.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy Charles-Barclay continued her story-book 2021 race season with an impressive win today at the PTO-supported Dorney Lake Triathlon, holding off another swim specialist in Lucy Hall to take the win. Thomas Davis (GBR) used the day’s fastest bike to take the men’s race. Hall represented Great Britain at the...

triathlonmagazine.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Skipper
Person
Helen Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#Great Britain#Pto#Gbr
