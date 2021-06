Ministers should be banned from lobbying for at least five years after leaving office, the chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life is expected to say in a new proposal. According to The Sunday Times, Lord Evans is set to propose the tougher measures, including fines for ministers if they break the rules, in an emergency review conducted following the Greensill scandal. The review was launched by the former MI5 head following “sustained public scrutiny” of the rules governing politicians after they leave office, particularly in the wake of the lobbying scandal over David Cameron’s work for...