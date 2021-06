In the official calendar for the new Season 3 on iRacing, we can find a new series that did not exist until now, it is the VRS Global Endurance Series, which will consist of 24-hour races on weekends every 15 days. This series will be race with the Pure Driving School European Sprint Series cars: LMP1 (Porsche and Audi), LMP2 and GTE (Ford GTE, Ferrari 488, Porsche 911 RSR, BMW M8, Corvette C8.R), and will be split in two time blocks: Saturdays at 7am and 6pm (GMT) and Sundays at 2pm (GMT).