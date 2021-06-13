Cancel
Charles City, IA

Charles City man arrested for April burglary

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for an April break-in at an apartment. Buddy Arthur Skowron Jr., 30 of Charles City, is facing one count of second-degree burglary. He’s accused of going to an apartment in the 2100 block of Clark Street in Charles City and forcing his way inside. Investigators say Skowron unscrewed the peep hole in the door and then used a multi-tool or pocket knife to unlatch and open the door while the deadbolt was still engaged.

www.kimt.com
Iowa State
Floyd County, IA
Iowa Crime & Safety
Charles City, IA
