Yoshimura SERT Motul dominated 2021 Endurance World Championship opening round

The long-awaited first round of the 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship will take place this weekend at Marco de Canaveses in Portugal. With the start of the series pushed back to mid-June due to the crisis the six-round, 12-day championship will now fire into action in the north of the country, just inland from the beautiful coastal city of Porto. Riders will face a Super Test in Marco de Canaveses on the Friday night, followed by two full days of racing through the Portuguese countryside. The EnduroGP class will complete three laps per day on Saturday and Sunday with each lap featuring four special tests – a Super Test, Cross Test, Enduro Test, and Extreme Test. Organizers are promising a tough, old-fashioned enduro, that is demanding both physically and technically.