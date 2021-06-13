Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Yoshimura SERT Motul dominated 2021 Endurance World Championship opening round

Total Motorcycle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoshimura SERT Motul dominated the opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship today, the 24 Heures Motos in France. The new team, a partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yoshimura Japan and 16-time World Endurance Champions SERT crossed the line after 855 laps of the Bugatti Circuit, eight laps ahead of second-placed Webike SRC Kawasaki after a perfect performance from Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simon and the factory GSX-R1000R.

www.totalmotorcycle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvain Guintoli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endurance#Suzuki Motor Corporation#France#Yoshimura Japan#The Bugatti Circuit#Webike Src Kawasaki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Japan
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Round three 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

– Round three of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sees Ducati stars Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York) and Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) head to one of the most famous racing venues in the world in the beautiful but daunting Road America in Wisconsin. After encouraging results...
Motorsportssuzuki-racing.com

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL SUZUKI 2ND ON LE MANS GRID

After a hard-fought qualifying session at the Bugatti circuit in Le Mans, the Yoshimura SERT Motul team confirmed its status as a serious candidate for victory by setting the second fastest time. Despite a completely revised line-up for the 2021 season, the team formed by the combination of Japanese Yoshimura...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Dry and dusty Round 5 World Off-Road Championship Series Cache Valley WORCS

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Austin Walton continues to charge forward in the 2021 World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS), claiming his third-consecutive podium finish from a dry and dusty Round 5 in Cache Valley, Idaho on Sunday. Walton put himself into a favorable position off the start, tucking in...
MotorsportsAsphalt & Rubber

Title Favorite: The SERT Suzuki GSX-R1000 Endurance Race Bike

Long-time readers of Asphalt & Rubber will know my love of endurance racing motorcycles – there is something about these purpose-built race bikes that have to perform reliably hour-after hour that strikes my fancy. So, upon hearing that the Suzuki Endurance Race Team (SERT) won the 24-Hours of Le Mans...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Long-awaited first round of 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship at Marco de Canaveses Portugal

The long-awaited first round of the 2021 FIM Enduro World Championship will take place this weekend at Marco de Canaveses in Portugal. With the start of the series pushed back to mid-June due to the crisis the six-round, 12-day championship will now fire into action in the north of the country, just inland from the beautiful coastal city of Porto. Riders will face a Super Test in Marco de Canaveses on the Friday night, followed by two full days of racing through the Portuguese countryside. The EnduroGP class will complete three laps per day on Saturday and Sunday with each lap featuring four special tests – a Super Test, Cross Test, Enduro Test, and Extreme Test. Organizers are promising a tough, old-fashioned enduro, that is demanding both physically and technically.
NHLNHL

Garland Dazzles at World Championship

Garland, 25, made his international debut and led Team USA in goals (6), assists (7) and points (13) to help blaze the Americans' path to a bronze medal at the IIHF World Championship in Riga, Latvia. "I went over there with the goal to win the gold medal," Garland said....
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Suzuki: Rins doing "what we asked of him" amid crash run

Three-time MotoGP race winner was expected to be a major factor in the 2021 title battle after finishing 2020 third in the standings, having missing the opening round with injury. But, after a decent start in Qatar with two top six results, Rins hasn't scored a point since following four-straight...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

KTM and Ajo Motorsport continue partnership in Moto2, Moto3

The Ajo squad and Red Bull KTM began its partnership in Moto3 in the classes’ first season in 2012, with the pair winning the championship with Sandro Cortese. Ajo would win the Moto3 championship again in 2016 in commanding fashion with Brad Binder, having finished runner-up the two years before with Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

KTM casts doubt on Fernandez 2022 MotoGP graduation

Fernandez stepped up from Moto3 to Moto2 in 2021 with KTM Ajo Motorsport and has won two races already this season, putting him firmly in championship contention. Teammate Remy Gardner – who leads the Moto2 standings – will step up to MotoGP in 2021 with Tech 3 KTM, while Fernandez has been rumoured to join him.
MotorsportsBBC

MotoGP: Honda's Marc Marquez wins German Grand Prix

Honda's Marc Marquez secured a first MotoGP victory since recovering from a career-threatening broken arm, with an emotional win at the German Grand Prix. The Spaniard, a six-time world champion, made his return this season after breaking his arm at the Spanish Grand Prix last July. It was his first...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

German Moto2: Remy Gardner takes dominant win as Fernandez crashes

The last three Moto2 races have been duels between Gardner and Fernandez, with Sunday’s Sachsenring encounter set to follow a similar pattern until the latter crashed on lap five and opened the door for Gardner to ease to his third victory of 2021. Gardner’s victory is also the second for...
MotorsportsESPN

Marquez back to winning ways after 581 days with Germany triumph

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez held off KTM's Miguel Oliveira to complete a thrilling comeback win at the German Grand Prix on Sunday, taking the chequered flag for the first time since a career-threatening right-arm injury last year. Despite being unbeaten at the Sachsenring in his previous 10 appearances, Repsol...
Motorsportsmotogp.com

Quartararo conquers electric FP3 at Sachsenring

Tags MotoGP, 2021, LIQUI MOLY MOTORRAD GRAND PRIX DEUTSCHLAND, FP3, Fabio Quartararo, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, #GermanGP. Free Practice 3 for the MotoGP™ World Championship at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland ignited in fine style with the final opportunity to be seeded directly into Q2 on everyone’s minds. With it all changing in the final 15 minutes as the softer compounds began to be put to use, it would be Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) who took top spot, with Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) second and Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) in third, all covered by less than a tenth.
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Zarco takes German MotoGP pole despite crash

Johann Zarco has taken pole position for the German MotoGP with a lap set just before he crashed his Pramac Ducati. Zarco beat championship-leading Monster Energy Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo by barely a hundredth of a second at the Sachsenring, with Gresini Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro third. Late yellow flags made...
Motorsportsjioforme.com

Zarco sends a warning shot aiming for the top spot in Germany’s FP4 – Motorsports

The 2021 MotoGP ™ World Championship was the eighth round of the Rikimori Motorad Grand Prix in Germany, and under clear skies, Sachsenring had a calm time before the FP4 storm. Johann Zarco led the French 1-2 ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), both shining brightly. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was 0.157 seconds from the top, but Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was another 1/4000 behind. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) finished fifth ahead of qualifying as he tried to maintain the title of “King of the Ring” at Sachsenring.
Motorsportsmotogp.com

21 years waiting: Aprilia return to the front row

Tags MotoGP, 2021, LIQUI MOLY MOTORRAD GRAND PRIX DEUTSCHLAND, Q2, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. The electric weekend of action at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland is reaching its climax, with racing just around the corner. However, after a titanic Saturday saw one of the most dramatic qualifying sessions of the year, there’s plenty to get our teeth into. Aprilia’s wait for a front row is over, Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) goes from pole in his pursuit of a first premier class win, and plenty more to look out for. Find out what you need to know ahead of lights-out on Sunday!