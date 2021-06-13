Yoshimura SERT Motul dominated 2021 Endurance World Championship opening round
Yoshimura SERT Motul dominated the opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship today, the 24 Heures Motos in France. The new team, a partnership between Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yoshimura Japan and 16-time World Endurance Champions SERT crossed the line after 855 laps of the Bugatti Circuit, eight laps ahead of second-placed Webike SRC Kawasaki after a perfect performance from Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simon and the factory GSX-R1000R.www.totalmotorcycle.com