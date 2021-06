After more than a year of quarantine life at home, even The Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy might click her twinkling heels and say, “There’s no place like a cocktail bar.” The pandemic certainly shaped how we live in our respective domiciles—and did so in real time. “Any dreams that people have been sitting on have in most cases gone active. What are we waiting for?” asks Atlanta architect Bobby McAlpine. “People who have busied themselves as we all have—traveling, and going, and chasing, and using our houses as places where we pick up our dry cleaning—have shifted tremendously. And I think in many cases, people learned how to be home and how to live in their houses.”