Montana State

DNA evidence used to solve 65-year-old double homicide case in Montana

By Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA double homicide case from 1956 in Great Falls, Montana, was finally closed after investigators used DNA evidence to determine who the killer was. Patricia Kalitzke, 16, and her boyfriend Lloyd Duane Bogle, 18, were found dead with fatal bullet wounds to the head near Bogle's car in 1956. The case stumped investigators for 65 years until forensic evidence recently led them to believe they found the identity of the perpetrator, Kenneth Gould. Gould, a Great Falls native, was born and raised near one of the victims, Kalitzke.

