32 Years Ago: Mary Chapin Carpenter Releases ‘State of the Heart’

Talk about having the time of your life at your wedding. It's no secret that newlyweds always get excited for their first dance to commemorate their marriage. Most couples aim to do something very unique and meaningful on their wedding day hoping guests will never forget their dance. So, what better choice than giving them the performance of their life by reenacting one of the best dance scenes that have ever existed. Ada and Mateusz decided to surprise their guests with their amazing dance skills, by choosing the iconic dance finale from the film Dirty Dancing. Let me tell you, it is an outstanding performance. Are these two professional dancers?