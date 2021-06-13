Cancel
32 Years Ago: Mary Chapin Carpenter Releases ‘State of the Heart’

By Annie Zaleski
GATOR 99.5
GATOR 99.5
 10 days ago
On June 13, 1989, Mary Chapin Carpenter released her second album, State of the Heart. Carpenter co-produced the project her longtime collaborator, the late John Jennings. State of the Heart combines instrumental flourishes from country and folk, and a foundation rooted in sturdy songwriting. The record ended up being Carpenter's breakthrough, as it peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and spawned four Top 20 country singles.

GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

