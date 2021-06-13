Cancel
New York City, NY

Little guy is being left out

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen New York City’s matching funds program was first established in 1988, it was presented as a solution to big money out-muscling the “little guy” in city elections. The idea was to encourage candidates to raise small donations from potential voters — instead of larger donations from special interest groups — and in return, the city would give them free money that, in conjunction with overall spending limits, help ensure what it calls more balanced races.

