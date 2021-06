Temporary changes are planned this week at the State Fair Park COVID-19 testing and vaccination center in Yakima. The Yakima vaccination center will be moved to the old Astria Regional Medical Center parking lot at 110 S. Ninth Ave. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the Yakima Health District. The site is closed Fridays and Saturdays, and will resume regular hours of operation at State Fair Park on Monday.