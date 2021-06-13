United States – Panama 1: 0, the American football players passed the Gold Cup group brilliantly

Yesterday, an overwhelming majority of Organization of American States (OAS) member states sent a clear message of support for the Nicaraguan people and their fight for free and fair elections, respect for human rights, and accountability. The resolution approved yesterday condemns the Ortega-Murillo regime’s repression in Nicaragua and calls for the immediate release of the four presidential candidates recently detained, along with over 130 other political prisoners. It also concludes that, in the wake of the regime’s recent repression and its lack of meaningful electoral reform, the conditions for free and fair elections this November do not exist. The United States strongly supports the OAS Permanent Council’s call for President Ortega to take urgent action to restore full respect for human rights and to create the conditions for free and fair elections.