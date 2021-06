In the early 2000s, Aprilia decided to launch the “Dream Series” of motorcycles and scooters – limited edition variants of their already-impressive machines. At the time, the Italian firm’s highest performing bike was the RSV1000R, so that’s what they used for the platform of the first Dream Series motorcycle – the Nera. Per Robert Pandya, Aprilia USA’s Promotions Manager: “Our Dream Series machines have been designed for the most discriminating enthusiast…while the series will expand into other model lines, it was natural for the RSV 1000 Nera to be the premier edition.”