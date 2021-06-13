Boatman Rohan wins the World Championships in Troy for the first time in his career

Four members of Columbus contingent return home with medals. The Weird Worlds are over, and two Blue Jackets will return home with gold medals. An IIHF World Championship tournament noted for its wide-open nature this year, with rosters depleted because of the Covid-19 pandemic, ended with a familiar champion, but it was a tough road for Canada to win gold. The Canadian team started 0-3 in Latvia and looked to be left for dead before rallying to make the knockout round, then beat Russia, the United States and Finland in the medal round to capture the tournament.