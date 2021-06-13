Boatman Rohan wins the World Championships in Troy for the first time in his career
Last year’s European vice-champion Rohan, 26, left 24 per cent behind two-time clean world champion David Florence of Britain, and finished third by one touch Slovenian Benjamin Savcic, who won the European Championship in Prague last year. Rohan waited a long time at the end for the race to develop for him, because after eighth in the semi-finals he started with third place in the standings.www.pakistanchristian.tv