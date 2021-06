A battle cry came from a far field as the defense ran to challenge the offense in 11 on 11 drills. Football's version of the U.S. Cavalry was coming for victory. The Washington Football Team's defense wants to win every single play. First team or second, each batted pass, contested play and persistent pass rush sees groups of players celebrating each time. No matter the season is still months away. Short of defensive end Montez Sweat spearing a downed offensive lineman with a first down marker, the defense claimed that patch of grass in Ashburn belonged to them.