The Top Outdoor Trends This Summer Include Pocket-Sized Pools and Themed Gardens

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve been spending a lot of time at home or in my bedroom these days. The pandemic gave me a lot of time to rest, evaluate, and recharge. I also spent some time considering the ways my room’s layout might be affecting my mood and my desire to achieve my goals, which include healing from past traumas, releasing bad habits, and reversing the generational curses in my life. And as I welcome these positive new changes, I want my primary space to embrace these vibrations, too.