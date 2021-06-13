The Top Outdoor Trends This Summer Include Pocket-Sized Pools and Themed Gardens
Some of the top outdoor home trends this summer will, unsurprisingly, be reflective of the strange, unprecedented times. Just in time for the summer season ahead, online landscape design service Yardzen released a summer 2021 trend report on the top design concepts and decor that will dominate the outdoor living space this year. Purpose-driven gardens, Moditerranean (a portmanteau of “modern” and “Mediterranean”) design, and pocket-sized pools are among the trends set to make a major splash this summer.www.apartmenttherapy.com