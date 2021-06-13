Cancel
NFL

NFL Draft Profile: DeMarvin Leal, Defensive Lineman, Texas A&M Aggies

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xser7_0aT6pfXZ00

#8

Pos: DL

Ht: 6040

Wt: 290

DOB: 7/1/00

Eligible: 2022

Converse, TX

Judson High School

DeMarvin Leal

Texas A&M Aggies

Pros:

Lamattina: Leal was moved all over the defensive line in 2020 for the Aggies defense, which hints at one of his biggest strengths, versatility. His size suggests he will move to an interior role on the defensive line, but he has shown to be proficient in every technique. Extremely strong at the point of attack, demonstrates a lot of power in his punch into the chest of the offensive lineman. Explosive get-off out of his stance to drive as much as possible as he makes contact. Hands stay active to attempt to bat passes down when he can’t get to the quarterback. Releases a spin move to the inside that proved to be quite effective to get pressure. Wasn’t tested much as a run defender, but his strength and leverage control at the line of scrimmage suggests he would not be a liability in that area. Flashed ability to catch lineman off guard as a speed rusher off the edge rather than going to the inside.

Cons:

Lamattina: Isn’t the fastest or most dynamic pass rusher. Struggles to get home on a lot of his pressures because of his lack of quickness in and around the pocket. Wasn’t asked to rush the outside shoulder from the base end position and didn’t have much bend when he did. Will probably need to further develop his rush moves to make himself less predictable.

Summary:

Lamattina: DeMarvin Leal is a premiere defensive lineman in this class because of his power up front and versatility. Teams will be able to move him around the line based on their thresholds and mold him into the player of their desired role. Leal has shown he can do it all from every position on the defensive line.

Background:

Raised in San Antonio, Texas. Five-star recruit according to 247Sports. 16th ranked player and 2nd overall defensive tackle in the nation. AP All-State Second Team as a junior in high school. Had a minor cartilage tear in his knee that caused him to miss spring practice in 2019.

One-Liners

Lamattina: DeMarvin Leal has the power and versatility as a defensive lineman to make him one of the premiere defensive players in this class. Leal can do it all from every position and teams will be able to mold him however they wish.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 8.4 / 9.1

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
126
Followers
677
Post
16K+
Views
NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Adisa Isaac, Defensive End, Penn State Nittany Lions

Ezring: Raw athlete with exceptional tools. Isaac is an explosive athlete with impressive lateral movement skills, lateral burst, change of direction and straight-line speed. He is also flexible and fluid enough to bend the edge when attacking the outside track. The Penn State product has a great understanding of pad level and consistently reduces blockable surface area. He can also use jab steps, head fakes, and body language to force offensive linemen into false steps before capitalizing with his effortless burst. The threat he presents up the outside track opens up opportunities for him to knife inside. Isaac is effective when attacking an offensive lineman’s soft inside shoulder. While strength is not a key component of his game, Isaac uses leverage to maximize his power and length on long-arm moves or speed-to-power. In run defense, Isaac uses leverage and a wide base to anchor down in one-on-one situations. He has the upper body strength and flexibility to disengage. The young defensive end also has some experience in coverage. Isaac has been widely praised by teammates and coaches for his maturity and coachability. Although he is currently raw, he should take a massive step forward with his expected increase in playing time.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Defensive End, Oregon Ducks

Dietz: Thibodeaux primarily lines up as a 7-tech on the Ducks’ defense, occasionally shading the A-gap from the inside and limited snaps off the ball as well. Despite his theoretical “lack of size” for a 4-3 defensive end, his frame is ideal and there still lies potential for muscle mass to be increased. The rarest of athletes - his pop off the line of scrimmage is truly “in the blink of an eye” fast and his speed, agility, and flexibility all fall into the generational tier. Has the elusiveness to literally side-step through the tackles. Functional strength for a player his size is berserk - when rushing as a 3 or 4 tech and attempting to get through the center and guard, will stretch his arms out and separate the two linemen in order to get into the backfield. Hand usage is fantastic in the sense that he always buries them underneath the lineman’s shoulder pads to maximize his leverage and drive them back into the pocket. Pass-rush repertoire is refined and efficient - rips, counters, swims, etc. Methodical precision when turning the corner without maximizing his bend; makes the lineman lose confidence and technique. Disengagement is effective and proper - smoothly switches hand placement and is able to free himself to make a play. Outstanding run defender - another facet of his game where the physical traits show out when he shoots gaps and chases free defenders 20+ yards down the field. Although not his ideal position, his plays as a SAM and WILL backer are solid - allows him to operate with more open space. Awareness and instincts are all positives, and the football IQ for a 20-year old is in charted territory.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Zach Wilson Fitting in Well with the Jets

The acclimation process for Zach Wilson has been smooth so far, the New York Jets first-round selection sounding and looking the part of the franchise’s long-awaited franchise quarterback. The on the field doesn’t seem to worry Wilson as much, however, as one difficult transition off of it. The Jets selected...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The State of Football: Part CCXIII

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl director Dane Vandernat previews the top senior signal-callers for the 2022 NFL Draft. Plus, Inside The League CEO Neil Stratton on latest industry buzz from the scouting and agent community. Only on 'The State of Football,' your new home for REAL football talk in the mornings! Hosted by Ric Serritella, weekdays 9:00am eastern.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Drake Jackson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, USC Trojans

Ezring: To stand out during a pandemic while adapting to a new playing weight, position and defensive coordinator is no easy feat. For that reason, Drake Jackson’s 2020 campaign established him as one of the top players in the nation. The talented pass rusher boasts special lateral agility and change of direction ability. The Trojan star is difficult to touch when he employs head fakes, jab steps and body language to force an offensive lineman into false steps. What’s more, Jackson has fluid hips and powerful bend to work through half-man engagement. Moreover, the California native has impressive power and leg drive. Jackson enhances his well-rounded skill set with long arms and an advanced understanding of leverage. He often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal. The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power. As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill. Jackson even has sufficient spatial awareness to operate in zone coverage; conversely, he has the requisite movement skills to handle man responsibilities underneath. Jackson’s all-around skill set gives him the versatility to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end at the next level.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC Trojans

Ezring: It is not easy for a prospect to establish themself as a top option while surrounded by future NFL receivers. Still, Drake London has been a standout pass-catcher since his freshman season. USC lists the California native as 6’5”, 210 pounds. For his size, London is an exceptionally fluid athlete with impressive lateral burst and change of direction ability. He possesses rare movement skills relative to his frame. In fact, the star receiver’s skill set extends far beyond that expected of a big-bodied wideout. London is a patient, advanced route runner who uses head fakes, body language and jab steps to force defensive backs into false steps or early hip turns. The former two-sport college athlete has quick feet and loose hips to further enhance his route running. He also employs changes in gait and speed to lull defensive backs to sleep. As a result of his nuanced work before the catch, London is a consistent separator on breaking routes. When he cannot find space, he can box defenders out at the catch point. Moreover, he has an impressive feel for zones and adjusts his speed to remain open when necessary. London also has stellar hands and regularly high points the ball. He routinely brings the ball in through traffic and while anticipating contact. In addition to his exciting pre-catch point skillset, London’s ability after the catch is special. He is shifty with the ball in his hands and boasts an excellent spin move. Further, the former four-star recruit has notable power, contact balance and leg drive to run through or carry defenders. Additionally, London is generally effective as a blocker thanks to his size and strength. When plays break down and the quarterback is forced to scramble, the receiver works to get open.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Kedon Slovis, Quarterback, USC Trojans

Ezring: Of the various high-profile quarterbacks in college football entering 2021, few receive as much national attention as USC’s signal-caller. Despite having a “down year” after his incredible freshman season in 2019, Kedon Slovis exhibited various positive traits in 2020. The Arizona native employs excellent lower body mechanics. What’s more, Slovis is an intelligent passer who regularly goes through his reads and works passing concepts. Similarly, the star passer processes and reacts to the defense in real-time, factoring each defender’s movements into his decision-making. The USC quarterback, likewise, has the wherewithal to throw the ball away when the play is compromised. Slovis’s calling card since stepping into the Los Angeles spotlight has been his composure. He operates well within and outside of structure. Further, the Trojans’ signal-caller boasts impressive pocket presence and is proficient at escaping pressure. While Slovis has sufficient movement skills to make a play with his legs, he typically scrambles to pass. Arguably the USC star’s most appealing trait is his ball placement. Slovis is accurate to all levels of the field and has an excellent feel for touch. He regularly leads his receivers away from contact and can layer the ball between levels of the defense. Slovis also plays with anticipation and routinely throws to space. Finally, the college star has respectable velocity at the short-to-intermediate levels of the field and can push the ball downfield with accuracy and touch. Slovis’s apparent regression in arm strength and confidence from 2019 to 2020 corroborates the rumors of his season-long throwing shoulder injury.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Frank Ladson Jr., Wide Receiver, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: Outside wide receiver with length who is best on a vertical route tree. Ladson has good deep speed to threaten vertically. He uses violent hands and urgent feet to release off of press coverage and is able to get on top of cornerbacks. Once in position, he stacks them and tracks the ball over his shoulder. He has strong hands to get the ball at the high point and is willing to lay out for it. Using his vertical threat, Ladson keeps his pads square to create underneath windows. After the catch, he gets north and south with his speed. Ladson gets the job done as a blocker displaying physicality.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: James Cook, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

Leinweber: Quick, shifty runner who can change directions at high speeds. Cook is a smooth operator with very light feet. He shows acceleration and good speed in the open field and a receiver. An active off hand and his slippery nature preventing defenders from getting angles on him make him tough to tackle. He thrives as a receiver, displaying reliable hands. As a route runner he can separate, keeping his pads square and changing directions suddenly. His speed allows him to stress defenses vertically from the slot or when matched up with linebackers against man coverage. Downfield, he tracks the ball well. Cook is a willing inside runner.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon Ducks

Ezring: While the safety position has been devalued in recent years, versatile defenders are sought-after commodities in the modern NFL. Verone McKinley III is a versatile defender who has lined up at boundary corner, nickel corner, single-high safety, two-high safety and in the box for the Ducks. The Oregon standout’s game is predicated on his intelligence. The star safety directs his teammates before and after the snap. In zone coverage, McKinley plays with outstanding route recognition, play recognition and spatial awareness. He clearly understands leverage and spacing, consistently positioning himself to obstruct throwing lanes. What’s more, the versatile defensive back boasts excellent vision and instincts to anticipate receivers’ movements and cut off their routes before they can come open. In addition to his intelligence, he mirrors the quarterback seamlessly thanks to his clean transitions, easy change of direction ability, solid lateral burst and loose hips. McKinley is at his best in underneath zones and deep halves. He typically maintains depth in deep coverage and has the click and close to thrive in robber and shallow work. In man coverage, the Oregon star is patient, physical and fluid to mirror. McKinley has the wherewithal to keep his hand in the receiver’s hip pocket while exhibiting the ability to use leverage and contact to stay in phase through sharp-breaking routes. Against the run, the do-it-all safety is willing, efficient and reliable. He typically plays the ballcarrier’s outside leg to either make the tackle or force them into traffic. When playing in the box, McKinley employs sound gap integrity.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Sheridan Jones, Cornerback, Clemson Tigers

Leinweber: Athletic corner who trusts his speed playing both outside corner positions for the Tigers. Jones carries vertical routes and is rarely challenged downfield, possessing make-up speed and fluid movement skills. He finds the ball and makes plays on it, knocking it out or catching it depending on his positioning. Jones is on balance at most times, allowing him to recover. In press coverage, he is patient, mirroring receivers and only shooting his hands when in a good position to do so.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Top 2022 Senior Quarterbacks from The State of Football Part CCXIV

On Thursday’s edition of The State of Football, host Ric Serritella and Dane Vandernat discussed the best senior quarterback prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. Vandernat, who is the director of the NFLPA Bowl, started off with Pittsburgh signal-caller Kenny Pickett. Heading into his fourth year of starting, Pickett is in the top five of most all-time statistical categories at Pitt. Vandernat described him as having a gunslinger mentality, being “unafraid to let it rip which has gotten him into some trouble at times” with Serritella adding, “Pickett is a gamer who will give your team a chance to win if it is close” and calling him a hard worker. Both were impressed by Pickett’s continued improvement year after year.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Vrabel, Offensive Tackle, Boston College Eagles

Pulido: Tyler Vrabel is a player to watch for next season. Vrabel has enough size and length to play on the outside. He has some solid foot speed to reach his set points fast. He plays very under control and doesn’t lose balance. He shows some excellent flashes against length and athleticism. Against length, he uses an excellent punch and above-average hand usage to keep them from getting in and having leverage on him. Against the speed, he stays in his set point and keeps half-man relation. He also has an outstanding ability to anchor against the bull rush. Vrabel is dominant in the run game and sets the edge intensely. He is a fiery competitor and it shows up as he mauls opponents.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Top Five Arizona State Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft

The 2020 college football season was unorthodox in nearly every way. That said, the year presented certain bright spots for the Arizona State football program. Specifically, the shortened season revealed promising underclassmen on the Sun Devils’ roster. Several of these stars have been under a microscope since their freshman season; others remain underappreciated despite their high level of play. Regardless, Arizona State boasts a promising roster that features several draftable players.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Alex Forsyth, Center, Oregon Ducks

Ezring: Stepping into a starting role with minimal experience playing time during a global pandemic is no easy feat. That said, Alex Forsyth started for the Oregon Ducks at center in 2020 after only playing sparingly at both guard spots and right tackle earlier in his career. Still, the West Linn native passed for a seasoned veteran on the field. Forsyth’s game is predicated on his technique. The inexperienced center maintains a wide base throughout engagement. He also consistently practices accurate hand placement. This refined skillset allows the Oregon standout to manufacture power. Moreover, Forsyth consistently plays with proper weight discipline and keeps his feet and hands in sync. Consequently, he avoids whiffing. The former three-star recruit also distinguishes himself with his impressive movement skills. Forsyth routinely mirrors defenders with natural lateral agility. He has the hips to hinge and engage defenders at the line or in space. What’s more, he reliably gets to the second level or the open field. Forsyth can also pull and climb in the run game. He also has notable grip strength to sustain blocks as he mirrors. Should he be pushed back, the Oregon center is coordinated enough to reset his base and drop a late anchor. Additionally, Forsyth plays with an excellent motor and even lead blocks downfield on big plays. Once engaged, he consistently churns his legs in an attempt to drive defenders back. Finally, Forsyth exhibits patience, gap integrity and awareness in pass protection and as a run blocker.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: Isaac Slade-Matautia, Linebacker, Oregon Ducks

Pulido: Slade is an elite pass coverage linebacker. He has excellent hip quickness to stay blanketed on a receiver in man coverage. Can stick with offensive players with ease. Slade uses excellent foot quickness to stay with and compete in routes. He also has excellent hands to break up passes in the pass game. He gains depth quickly in zone and is able to react quickly with his eyes to quarterback movement. He has a ton of speed and athleticism.
College Station, TX12thman.com

Nine Aggies Named to Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Lettermen's Association's Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 honors nine Aggies because of their individual accomplishments and team success. This year's class of legends will be inducted at the 43rd Burgess Banquet, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 17 prior to...
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

NFL Draft Profile: T.J. Bass, Offensive Guard, Oregon Ducks

Pulido: Bass is solid as a run blocker in straight-up situations. He rarely makes simple mistakes on the field due to his football intelligence. Plays with a high motor and looks to love the game. Bass has some skills as a pass blocker as well. When in a vertical set, he can handle simple double teams. He can also stay in front of guys in spread systems where the ball is getting out fast.
La Mesa, CAPosted by
NFLDraftBible

HUB Football Camp Unites The Football Community With Free Agent ‘CAMP’

Upon arrival at Helix Charter High School in the San Diego suburb of La Mesa, California this past Sunday, the sun was already shining and glistening at 6:00am. The former home of Alex Smith, Reggie Bush, Chuck Cecil and numerous other NFL alumni was getting set to play host to CAMP presented by HUB Football in search of the next wave of pro football prospects looking to make their name known.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

Tennessee Titans Acquire Julio Jones From Atlanta Falcons

After months of continuous speculation, the Atlanta Falcons reached agreement Sunday on trade terms that will send wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. The compensation is a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, while Atlanta will also send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans. The...