Monroe Avenue project moving to second stage in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A major construction project on Monroe Avenue is scheduled to move to its second stage on Monday. The part of the Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project will extend the street closure to 6th Street NW. The Mason City Engineer’s Department says that means 1st Street SW will be reopened to east-west traffic while 1st Street NW will be closed to through traffic at Madison Avenue, and west of the Union Pacific crossing at Jackson Avenue. The 1st Street NW intersection will remain open for one lane traffic to access the businesses that abut 1st Street NW between Monroe Avenue and the Union Pacific crossing.