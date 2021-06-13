Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Monroe Avenue project moving to second stage in Mason City

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa – A major construction project on Monroe Avenue is scheduled to move to its second stage on Monday. The part of the Monroe Avenue Street and Utility Rehabilitation Project will extend the street closure to 6th Street NW. The Mason City Engineer’s Department says that means 1st Street SW will be reopened to east-west traffic while 1st Street NW will be closed to through traffic at Madison Avenue, and west of the Union Pacific crossing at Jackson Avenue. The 1st Street NW intersection will remain open for one lane traffic to access the businesses that abut 1st Street NW between Monroe Avenue and the Union Pacific crossing.

www.kimt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Mason City, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
Mason City, IA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Madison Avenue#East West Traffic#1st Street Nw#The Engineer S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...