Pirates of the Caribbean Invades Sea of Thieves Next Week

Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life brings an epic story and the worst pirate anyone has ever heard of, Captain Jack Sparrow, to the game. A dream come true, Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean is coming to Sea of Thieves in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life! As part of the Season Three update coming on June 22nd, this free tp all players update is bringing us this epic adventure over five Tall Tales charting a new threat to the pirate way of life. After rescuing Captain Jack Sparrow from one of his “predicaments,” you’ll set sail alongside him to uncover secrets, encounter characters old and new, clash with surprising enemies, and visit some new locations that should be familiar to fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean films and theme park attraction.