Pirates of the Caribbean Invades Sea of Thieves Next Week

By Jordan Maison
cinelinx.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Xbox/Bethesda presentation, a new campaign expansion for Sea of Thieves was announced, bringing Jack Sparrow to the game. Sea of Thieves has always been a fun Pirate game, so of course, the only way to make it even better is to add in some of the fun elements from Pirates of the Caribbean.

#Sea Of Thieves#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Pirate Game
